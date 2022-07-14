Unlawful $3.41m Pike River payout came from an insurance company

The former chief executive of Pike River Coal Ltd, Peter Whittall, appears in Greymouth District Court in 2013. (File photo)

Lawyers for former Pike River boss Peter Whittall have confirmed the $3.41 million payment made to families of the tragedy came from an insurance company.

Former criminal barrister Christopher Harder had offered a $5000 reward for information about the payment after receiving anonymous information last week that it did not come from Whittall’s insurer.

After 29 men were killed in the West Coast mine in 2010, WorkSafe laid 12 charges against Whittall, but dropped the case after the payment was made – a deal which was later ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts, which acted for Whittall and were the instructing solicitors for his counsel Stuart Grieve QC, said the firm wanted to clarify payment information.

“MinterEllisonRuddWatts confirms that it received a payment of $3.41 million on 10 December 2013 which was in turn paid to the District Court on 11 December 2013 for distribution to the families immediately affected by the explosions at the Pike River Mine,” she said.

“The payment was made by an insurer under the terms of an insurance policy held by Pike River Coal. No further comment will be made.”

Supplied A crowd gathers outside the Pike River mine portal when the Pike River Recovery Agency began re-entering the mine drift. (File photo)

She declined to comment when asked further questions about the company’s receiver being quoted in 2013 as saying the company only had $2m liability insurance cover and most of that had been spent on legal fees by company staff and directors.

Only $156,000 – or about $5380 per family – was available for compensation payments, he said.

The company was unable to pay $3.41m in reparation the court ordered when it was convicted of nine health and safety charges in July 2013.

It is unclear how the insurance cover could pay for the deal involving Whittall's charges being dropped.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that the deal was an unlawful bargain because it prevented a prosecution.

Harder said the lawyers’ statement raised a number of questions.

He wanted to know which insurance company was involved and what date the insurance policy was taken out.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Police have seen two bodies in footage taken on cameras lowered into the Pike River mine. (First published November 17, 2021. Footage from another borehole has since shown the apparent remains of another two or three men).

Harder made a complaint to the New Zealand Law Society in 2020 about the two lawyers involved with the deal: Stuart Grieve, QC, who was Whittall's lawyer, and Brent Stanaway, who was a Crown solicitor at the time.

The Law Society’s standards committee investigated and took no further action because it found no conduct concerns.

Harder has asked the minister for justice to launch a commission of inquiry into the Law Society’s decision.

He unsuccessfully tried to get information from WorkSafe under the Official Information Act and has laid a complaint with the Ombudsman.