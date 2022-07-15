Hamilton section of Waikato Expressway open to traffic

After the opening of the Hamilton section of Waikato Expressway, motorists will be able to travel at 110kmh for 78 kilometres: from Hampton Downs to south of Cambridge.

The rubber has hit the asphalt on the final section of the Waikato Expressway, with the Hamilton section now open to the public.

The 22km piece of SH1 is the last piece of the expressway project, meaning there will now be a 110kph stretch from Hampton Downs to south of Cambridge, bypassing Hamilton.

Waka Kotahi confirmed the Hamilton section was open to traffic just before 10pm on Thursday. This follows an official blessing and ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday.

The transport agency never publicly announces the date of a road opening, Waka Kotahi’s regional infrastructure manager Jo Wilton said.

supplied The Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway opened to traffic at 10pm on Thursday.

“It takes a bit of traffic management coordination to then lift all the various areas and get them open. So we don’t give time because we essentially don’t want a queue of traffic parked up waiting for us to open the gate.”

It has previously been said the new road will slice 35 minutes off a trip between Auckland and Tīrau.

The $837 million project, which began with a sod-turning in March 2016, connects State Highway 1 east of Hamilton, from the Ngāruawāhia section in the north to connect with the Cambridge section at Tamahere.

“After decades of planning and six years of construction it’s fantastic to see traffic using the Hamilton section,” Wilton said.

“We’re delighted that road users now have a safe corridor all the way from Auckland to Cambridge. The Hamilton section will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, reduce travel times and boost economic growth in the Waikato and beyond.

Christel Yardley/Stuff After six years of construction and decades of planning, it’s great to have the road open, says Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery for Waikato/Bay of Plenty Jo Wilton.

Wilton said the connecting roads at Resolution Drive and Ruakura Road will remain under traffic management and temporary speed restrictions while works are completed.

There are 16 bridges and a large underpass along the Hamilton section – 15 of those are concrete and one a steel bridge – the tallest is Kay Rd which is 18.8 metres above ground and the longest is Mangaonua at 150m long.

There is 110,000 tonnes of asphalt used for the final surface of the road. Most of it was produced from a temporary asphalt plant on site that could produce 140 tonnes an hour. The approximate cost of the plant was $4 million and it was put on leased land near the Ruakura Interchange.

There have been 7500 people inducted on to the site over the build, including subcontractors but excluding visitors. There were up to 600 people who worked on the section in the first few years. The contract was awarded in November 2015 to CityEdge Alliance, which is made up of Fletcher Construction, Higgins, Beca, Coffey and Waka Kotahi, with Hick Bros a sub-alliance for earthworks.