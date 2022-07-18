Police officer resigns amid investigation into conflicts of interest

An officer, who worked in the Southern District, allegedly breached police policy by failing to declare conflicts of interest with members of the public who they knew.

A police officer resigned amid an investigation into not declaring conflicts of interest with members of the public.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of its findings in relation to the officer on Monday.

The IPCA oversaw three police investigations from the Southern District involving an officer who allegedly breached police policy by failing to declare conflicts of interest with members of the public who they knew.

“In two of the three separate employment investigations, police found the officer’s conduct breached the police code of conduct,” the IPCA said.

The officer resigned before the employment processes were completed.

“The Authority is satisfied with how the police conducted their investigations and the outcomes they reached.”

Police declined to comment.