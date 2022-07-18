Man and dog rescued from ute caught in river near Nelson

The Richmond Volunteer Fire Brigade rescued a man and his dog from a ute stuck in the Waimea River near Appleby.

The ute was about two metres from shore in the Waimea River off Appleby Highway, near Nelson, when emergency services responded about 6.35am.

Police said they were alerted about 6.30am that there was a ute in the water near Appleby Bridge, and the water was up over the bonnet and rising.

Richmond Volunteer Fire Brigade senior station officer Craig Clayworth said it was unclear why the ute was in the river, but the man inside could not get to shore, as it was stuck in a rapid.

“There was a male and his dog stuck in the partially submerged four-wheel drive.”

The incident was close to Appleby bridge, and while the ute was only a couple of meters from shore, the bank dropped away and it “got deep quite fast”, he said.

“They couldn’t swim back to shore and the water was quite rapid.”

Emergency services set up a team down river in case they got swept away. The man squeezed out through a back door and sat on the tray, where he was thrown a life jacket and a line, Clayworth said.

Supplied Richmond Volunteer Fire Brigade rescued a man and his dog from a ute stuck in the Waimea River near Appleby. Both were uninjured, but cold and wet.

A member of the swift water rescue team then used the line to walk out and help the man to shore.

The dog managed to swim ashore, and was dried off and tied to a fire truck while his owner was rescued.

Both the man and his dog were “a bit cold and wet”, Clayworth said.

During the rescue it was safer for them to be outside of the vehicle in case it got swept downstream, he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The ute was a couple of meters from shore, where the bank dropped away to become deep.

A police spokesperson said the man had no apparent injuries, but was very cold and being checked over by ambulance staff.

“Police want to make special mention to everyone who assisted in the man’s successful rescue.”

Plans to recover the vehicle are under way.

Clayworth said only experienced people should attempt river crossings, and they should have a plan in place in case of emergencies – such as having another vehicle on shore to tow you out if needed.

The incident was well-timed for the emergency staff – they had completed a water rescue training session on Tuesday, he said.