Groundswell NZ wants farmers and growers to risk a $500 fine by not filling in Stats NZ agriculture census

Groundswell NZ leaders Bryce McKenzie, left, and Laurie Paterson wants farmers and growers to boycott the Agricultural Production Census until Statistics NZ agree to use an emissions metric based on sound science and a warming-effect approach. (File photo)

Groundswell NZ wants farmers to risk a $500 fine by not filling in Statistics NZ agriculture survey.

But Minister of Statistics David Clark said having up-to-date agricultural statistics, which are freely available, benefits all New Zealanders.

The farmer protest group wants farmers and growers to boycott the Agricultural Production Census until Statistics NZ agree to use an emissions metric based on sound science and a warming-effect approach, it says.

The possible fine for not filling out the survey is a maximum of $500.

Groundswell NZ founder Bryce McKenzie said the boycott was a direct action it could take to pressure the Government to reconsider its stubborn commitment to an emissions metric that he felt did not work for agriculture or the particular situation of the New Zealand economy.

“Groundswell NZ believes farmers should not be compelled to provide data that misrepresents their emissions. We consider this a fair and justified protest action,’’ he said.

The emissions metric used in the survey, called GWP100, overstates the impact of agricultural emissions by 400%, as found in a study by an Oxford professor, and is one of the main reasons cited by those who want to punish farmers and growers for their emissions, he said.

“When it comes to emissions, farming is a different kind of activity than the rest of the economy, due to the methane replacement cycle,’’ he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Statistics David Clark said having up-to-date agricultural statistics, which are freely available, benefits all New Zealanders. (File photo)

“If farmers are expected to achieve the Government’s 10% reduction target, that would lead to a net cooling effect.’’

Minister of Statistics David Clark said Stats NZ uses internationally recommended and accepted methodologies for the GHG Emissions statistics.

Stats NZ did not answer questions about what impact not filling out the census would have.

A Stats NZ spokesperson said the purpose of the Agricultural Production Census was to collect data on farm production and practices to create timely, quality and comprehensive national agricultural statistics.

It is held every five years and is administered by Stats NZ in partnership with the Ministry for Primary Industries

Almost 60,000 agricultural enterprises are surveyed, including farmers, commercial growers and forest owners.

The survey asks participants about their production, land use, and practices for the 2021-22 year ending June 30, 2022.