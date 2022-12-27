Jigsaw eating pullovers and other puzzling hazards

Holdson Ltd managing director Fleur Tisdale gets stuck into one of New Zealand’s favourite pastimes: puzzling. (file photo)

Fleur Tisdale has heard dozens of stories of woe from puzzlers tormented by an elusive missing jig-saw piece.

The managing director of puzzle company Holdson Ltd has heard it so many times that in most boxes the company includes a pamphlet advising customers to check their patterned carpets for the missing piece very carefully before contacting them.

Tisdale said winter jumpers or cardigans can be another place where pieces can get hooked and lost.

“They’re sent a new puzzle poly bag, but call back a week later to say the piece was found in the drawer where the jumper was put,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: The coronavirus pandemic will never really be over (but it is changing)

* Cleaning up indoor air is priority as Covid numbers rise and winter temperatures fall, but experts are wary

* Wanted: New home for 'monster', fully completed 42,000-piece puzzle



Pets are another threat to jigsaw pieces.

“Or the other good one is cats who get in the puzzle box often tend to move pieces without the puzzler realising.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Jigsaw puzzles for sale at a Nelson op shop. Images by old masters formed part of every good puzzle range 30 years ago, says Holdson’s managing director.

Tisdale said they’d heard of pets eating pieces, spilt cups of tea destroying others and young children taking pieces and hiding them.

Puzzles seem to be in vogue in Aotearoa. Sales had been increasing over the past 10 years, Tisdale said, but had “definitely increased further as a result of Covid-19”.

The pandemic, “highlighted the need for people to engage in other activities rather than screen time”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A thatched cottage puzzle for sale in a Nelson op shop.

As they grow in popularity puzzles are also changing and evolving.

Thirty years ago, puzzling was 90% photographic images, Tisdale said.

“Every good puzzle range had the Neuschwanstein Castle, a British pub exterior, a thatched cottage or another key landmark, along with images by old masters.”

Today and puzzlers are looking for more sophisticated artwork.

Some puzzle companies offer shaped puzzles or intricate pieces to enhance the puzzling challenge but the key driver “still comes down to the artwork which nowadays is predominantly created and licenced by each artist”.

A vintage Holdson New Zealand stamp jigsaw puzzle.

Internationally, there are still some photographic images but “way less than before”.

Popular puzzles are in the Wasgij, cottages, comical, and landscape ranges as well as a number of artists with a jigsaw puzzle following such as Trevor Mitchell, Anne Stokes, Josephine Wall, and Dominic Davison.

Holdson exports to Australia and the Pacific Islands and employs 28 staff.

When it comes to choosing a good picture for a puzzle, images that are “bright and colourful and that offer good foreground, middle ground and background” work well.

“If the image contains words or key visual anchors this is helpful for puzzlers to get started,” Tisdale said.

A new Holdson jigsaw puzzle: words and key visual anchors help.

If you’re into puzzling, but lacking flat surfaces and hoping to eat on the kitchen table with the next week, a puzzle roll can allow you to reclaim your space, Tisdale said.

Failing that, some had puzzle-only tables or specifically made boards which could be stored under the bed.

Asked if puzzling was about the dopamine hit you get when you place a piece, Tisdale said: “for many yes, but for others, that final piece is a sense of calm and achievement.”