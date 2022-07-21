Man dead after Dunedin 'vehicle' incident

Emergency services at the scene in Mornington.

A man has died after an incident in Dunedin ‘’involving a vehicle’’, police say.

Emergency services were called to an “incident” on Eglinton Rd in Mornington, about 7.30pm on Thursday.

Paramedics could be seen trying to revive a person before they were loaded into an ambulance.

A cordon was in place at the scene, which borders Unity Park, a popular city lookout.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of a vehicle incident in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington.

A scene examination was under way, with a police photographer taking pictures of a parked vehicle and tyre tracks.

The cordons are likely to remain in place overnight.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened who was yet to speak to them.

Information could be sent to Police via 105 and quoting event number P051302591.