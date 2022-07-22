Boat owner loses 'life dream' and possessions after storm sinks his home

The catamaran was pounded against the road in Eastbourne in Wellington's eastern bays.

A catamaran smashed into pieces against a seawall during Thursday's heavy swells in Wellington Harbour was also a home.

A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up to help the owner, who was ashore when it broke from its mooring at Lowry Bay in Lower Hutt, get back on his feet and cover salvaging fees.

Rachel Aislabie set up the fundraising page for her father, who had spent years turning the boat into his home.

Her father had been living on the catamaran for quite a long time and had lost most of his possessions. He was not insured.

“He’s been working on it for 10 or 15 years. It’s been his life for so long,” Aislabie said.

“It’s devastating for him.”

The wreckage of the catamaran at Lowry Bay as cleanup began on Thursday.

He was now staying with family.

On Friday morning, the boat had come to rest in the stony beach butted up against Marine Dr. Personal possessions and debris from the catamaran had been cleared from the road, but still littered the shore and driveways.

The description on the Givealittle page said the boat had been built “from the ground up by James” as his life dream.

On Friday morning, the boat had come to rest in the stony beach butted up against Marine Dr.

“All of James' possessions were on board, leaving him with what he had in his car.

“This has left our family devastated and has left James without a home. Money is tight and we all understand the limits of payouts and how long the road to recovery may be.”

As of Friday morning $1240 had been donated to the fund.

Thursday’s swells delivered regular waves of 6 to 7 metres in and around Te Whanganui-a-Tara – a 10m wave was also recorded.

Waves crashed over the coastal roads of Lower Hutt’s eastern bays, cutting off thousands of residents from their homes. Winds were so severe a Bluebridge ferry circled the harbour for several hours, unable to berth due to powerful winds.

Thursday's swells delivered regular waves of 6 to 7 metres in and around Te Whanganui-a-Tara – a 10m wave was also recorded.

Resident Paul Haines said the catamaran had been moored off the Lowry Bay reclamation for about four or five weeks and broke loose on Thursday morning.

"Some time between 9am and 11am, it broke its moorings. It got onto the beach and has been smashed to smithereens. One of the hulls has ended up on the road with lots of debris from it washed all up the road.”

The description on the Givealittle page says the boat had been built "from the ground up".

He described the storm as one of the worst he’d seen in 12 years living in the bay.

"We're used to them now, of courses, but this is among the worst [storms] I've seen. There are logs and seaweed up people's driveways."