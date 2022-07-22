'Like a granddad to everybody': Person found dead after gang house fire on West Coast

A “grandad to everybody” has been found dead at the scene of a house fire on the West Coast.

The property on Peel St in Cobden, Greymouth is linked to the Aotearoa Natives gang, whose gang pad was destroyed by fire in December 2020.

Emergency services were called to the fire at 5.35am on Friday. Five fire crews attended to tackle the blaze.

“Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the fire, including how the fire started,” police said in a statement.

Police would work with fire investigators to do a scene examination on Friday, they said.

“At this stage we don't know how the fire started or whether it is suspicious.”

A small group of people were gathered at the cordon early on Friday.

“He was like a granddad to everybody,” one person said.

They were not sure if the fire was gang related or a simple accident.

“He was one of the best people ever and the best family members anyone could ask for.”

Emergency services were called to a fire at a vacant section in Peel St in March and were abused by people at the gang house.

On Wednesday, Chrystal Carter was sentenced to two weeks’ community detention by the Greymouth District Court for verbally abusing firefighters during the March incident.

Judge Paul Kellar said a freelance photographer who was taking photographs of that fire was grabbed by the neck and thrown to the ground.

“You continued yelling and screaming at the fire personnel and threw items at one of the volunteering personnel and this served to spur on the associates and gang members who became more offensive and agitated,” the judge told Carter.

Cobden fire chief Kirk Gillam said the Peel St house was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on Friday morning.

“It was well involved. Investigators are on scene to determine the cause,” he said.

The man who died was the only person in the house at the time the fire broke out, he said.