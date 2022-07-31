Facade of enforcement as buildings crumble amid delays on safety work

Photos of buildings in the CBD which will be demolished, taken circa 2019/2020.

New Zealand’s heritage city is in the midst of a rejuvenation, but a few blocks south of Dunedin’s CBD facelift, several derelict buildings pose a threat to the safety of residents. Despite this, emails reveal council is struggling to juggle public safety and bureaucracy. Sinead Gill reports.

More than a decade after surviving the Christchurch earthquakes, Ann Brower​ isn’t surprised to learn the Dunedin City Council hasn’t taken the owners of a few central derelict buildings to court.

“It’s a long game… it’s expensive and unpopular,” she said.

However, the cost was subsidised by the public “with their lives” in worst-case scenarios.

Brower has been an advocate for tighter regulations on unsafe buildings ever since the 2011 earthquakes.

READ MORE:

* Demolition of historic Dunedin building leads to legal action

* Developer has six months to fix dilapidated buildings with trees growing through roofs

* Behind the facade: The dilapidated CBD buildings with trees growing through them



When a parapet and facade collapsed during the quake, killing four pedestrians and eight bus passengers, she was the only survivor.

It’s exactly those features that make several buildings on Princes and Rattray St – a couple of blocks south of the Octagon – unsafe.

As revealed by emails released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, even when the property owners and council agree there was a risk to public safety, the council was willing to give months worth of extensions to secure them.

“I hope they can sleep at night, because I wouldn’t,” Brower said.

Supplied Ann Brower is an advocate for quicker action on unsafe buildings.

Demolition by neglect: The success story of Rattray St

In June, the council approved the demolition of 166-170 Rattray St.

Residents have watched the buildings deteriorate for decades. What used to be part of Dunedin’s infamous nightlife had been mostly vacant, for a long time.

The verandah was visibly crumbling and beams were sagging, leading to significant cracks in the facade, according to an engineer report seen by Stuff.

The buildings were bought by Philip Laing House Ltd – which local developers Tony Clear and John Farry are directors of – in 2020. A year later, council issued them with a Notice to Fix (NTF), saying the buildings were becoming a risk to public safety.

Clear agreed. In a written response, he proposed they be demolished immediately.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Cracks around the windowsill were confirmed to be due to a sagging beam, according to an engineer. Photo taken in July 2022, showing further deterioration.

Despite no heritage barriers, a demolition application wouldn’t be made for another year. The company has not responded to a request for comment.

According to the May 2021 NTF, the company had a week to hire an engineer to make a safety assessment, then a fortnight to act on any danger.

Despite risking a $200,000 fine and $20,000 per day afterwards, the first deadline came and went. In early July, according to the released emails, the council staffer began to plead with Clear’s estate agent Tony Cutler.

“The timeframe has already passed... I will extend NTF deadline by a further week,” he said.

Cutler said a demolition application would be made “in due course”, reassuring the staffer the buildings would be secured in the meantime.

Supplied The stability of the verandah was a key concern, according to emails released from the Dunedin City Council.

A fortnight later, still no scaffolding. The staffer said the hazards appeared to be worsening.

“Failure to comply with the NTF will result in infringements,” he said.

Cutler defended his clients a few days later, saying the owners intended to develop the site after “years of neglect”, and scolding him for treating them “as though they have allowed this situation to occur”.

Another six weeks and multiple emails later, the buildings still weren’t secured.

Progress was halted in August due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Come October 4, it had been another fortnight of no updates.

“We have been understanding thus far,” the staffer said. He wanted to know – yes or no, from an engineer – that the facade was safe. The owners had four weeks to answer, or the council would “look at” enforcement options.

Sinead Gill/Stuff The council gave developers several extensions to their deadlines, and did not follow through on warnings.

In his response, Cutler accused the staff member of an “extremely high level of confrontation.”

“I'm not really sure why it is you see the need to continue to berate and antagonise me.”

Cutler said the scaffolding would be up “either today or tomorrow”.

Four weeks later, the issue remained unresolved. Council offered two more days, under threat of infringement.

The scaffolding was put up three days later. The NTF was officially resolved in mid-November.

Cutler said dealing with the council didn’t usually get that tense. He declined to comment on his feeling berated by council.

Google maps Opposite the Rattray St buildings in question, old buildings with character were replaced with a carpark.

He and the property owners had been following the process, he said, wanting an engineer’s report (the second and final report being finished on October 3) before acting on solutions.

In a written statement from an unnamed DCC spokesperson, the council did not begin infringement proceedings because “we always try to work with owners” and because they were in regular contact.

The spokesperson denied that council avoided enforcement action, saying working with owners was quicker than “a drawn-out legal process” and resulted in the best outcomes.

The final engineer report said development plans for the site hadn’t been finalised, and proposed the site be demolished and turned into car parks, allowing the company to earn an income in the meantime.

A demolition date was unconfirmed. It was unclear why the company owners – who have large investment portfolios and bought the buildings after the Covid-19 pandemic began – didn’t have a development plan.

The DCC removed the buildings from its heritage list in 2016 specifically so they could be developed, and “to recognise that a number of Rattray St buildings had already been lost to demolition,” a DCC spokesperson said.

STUFF Behind the facade: The dilapidated CBD buildings with trees growing through them.

Plants, animals and a lot of rot: The danger on Princes St

On Princes St, there is a set of buildings which would have been demolished in the early 2000s if the owner had his way.

While the bulk of 372-392 Princes St could go, their Victorian/Edwardian style facades were heritage protected. The council and owners have argued over whether they’re worth keeping for years.

It is understood that the owner would commission an engineer’s report every few years to determine the danger of the buildings.

In a 2022 report, there were extensive signs of water ingress, plant matter and animal intrusion. Walls and floors were in a state of partial collapse. Part of the facade appeared to be bowing and cracks were showing, risking the safety of pedestrians below.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Trees and other plant life were growing in the Princes St buildings, and it’d become a nest to birds. The roof on the right has since collapsed following a heavy rain event.

Numbers 380 and 386 – the latter of which had the strongest heritage connection, but was also in the worst state – were classified as dangerous buildings on June 3. Neighbours were given ‘affected building notices’. Scaffolding was put up and the footpath closed.

On July 26, wild weather caused the roof of 386 to cave in. The notice extended to more buildings, including two on Stafford St, and part of a car park was cordoned off.

The 2022 dangerous building notice was at least the fourth notice the buildings received since 2008, previously all to do with structural issues resulting in falling bricks.

Council staff were concerned the CBD would be left with just another car park if demolition was approved – a move previous Dunedin developers had made.

Geoffrey Yee, who is a director of Totara-Dunedin Properties Ltd, which owns the building, was unavailable for comment, but his consultant Allan Cubitt​ said securing the buildings was “not as easy as it seems”.

Cubitt said they would soon request consent to remove the verandah, so they can put in a safety plan for the area, which could allow them to inspect the facades.

The future of the site wasn’t known. Cubitt said the focus was on safety.

Jo Galer​, chair of the Southern Heritage Trust, said the roof collapse was proof scaffolding alone couldn’t secure the building, and developers shouldn’t get away with letting them rot.

“You can’t tell me that developers can’t afford it [to maintain them],” she said.

Supplied The engineer’s report also referenced exposed damp brickwork and soft mortar, which may have allowed the brickwork to move.

She said if they accessed support like the DCC’s Heritage Fund – which still had around $600,000 to give out for 2022 – they could cover basic maintenance and decrease the safety risk in the long run.

She was sceptical of developers who wanted to demolish CBD buildings without a clear plan in place, especially as what happened to the CBD impacted the whole city.

“Demolition destabilises the social fabric of the area. It becomes a place for cars, not people.”

City councillor David Benson-Pope said elected members had asked council for years to act faster and harder on compliance, but there was a line between politics and operational matters – he said councillors didn’t want to tell staff how to do their jobs.

But he found the number of extensions Rattray St received “troubling”.

He said council needed to “lift our game a bit” and use the tools at their disposal. He said council could create bylaws to penalise owners, something he was reluctant to do, “but if it’s what we have to do, it’s what we have to do”.

Councillor Sophie Barker wanted the DCC’s 2007 Heritage Strategy to be updated, potentially with new rules.

She said she’d tried to make it happen through senior council staff, with little success.

“We know over 50% of visitors come here because of our heritage... we need rules to come in immediately and make them [the owners] make the buildings safe.”

She said while working with owners would be ideal, owners “are thinking not of the fabric of their society, but the fabric of their investment portfolio”.