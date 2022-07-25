Law Society launches review over concerns about 'behaviour'

Appallingly slow to happen and should have been done years ago. That's one verdict of the Law Society's plan to consult the public on how to stamp out bullying and sexual harassment within the legal community.

The Law Society has launched a review of its culture after a staff member raised concerns about behaviour.

It comes a year after the organisation – which regulates lawyers – launched new rules to tackle a culture of bullying and harassment in the profession.

The legal world was rocked in 2018 by allegations of sexual misconduct in law firms – most notably at law firm Russell McVeagh. The Law Society's handling of the issues was also called into question.

It launched a review of its structure and function, which is still ongoing. The latest review will be carried out by Mike Heron QC.

In a statement to Stuff, board member David Campbell said no complaints about bullying or harassment had been received. “However, in response to concerns raised we have commissioned a broad-based culture review of the organisation.”

He added: “We owe duties of confidence and cannot comment further, but we will be as transparent as is permissible.”

The Law Society is the national regulator of the legal profession and its 15,000 lawyers, and is governed by a president, an executive board and a council.

An independent review was launched in 2018 after a string of allegations about the profession, in the wake of the #metoo movement.

A survey revealed one-third of women lawyers had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace – yet the Law Society had only ever held one offender to account.

As part of the process, the society introduced new rules, which came into force a year ago. At the time, then-President Tiana Epati said: “Bullying, discrimination, racial or sexual harassment and other unacceptable conduct has no place in any profession.”

In June, they launched a discussion document asking for feedback on how the profession is regulated and whether the regulator should be independent of the professional membership organisation.

Heron’s culture review will take place separately from the structural review, which is led by former health and disability commissioner Ron Paterson.

Supplied “Collegiality is the beating heart of what weaves us together as a profession,” President Jacque Lethbridge said as she campaigned for the top job.

Jacque Lethbridge took over as president in early April. As one of four candidates for the job, Lethbridge said: “From my own experience in practice, collegiality is the beating heart of what weaves us together as a profession, and it is this that I see as centrally important to the role of President – as connector, as leader and voice for our modern and diverse profession.”

She said the profession needed strong, supportive, collaborative and experienced leadership as they implemented recommendations from the first review.