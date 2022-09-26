Waikato man improving access for those with mobilty issues

Tim Young says he has to plan his trips carefully.

Tim Young tends to stick to the routes he’s knows as he navigates life in a wheelchair.

The 34- year-old was left a tetraplegic in 2009 after a snowboarding accident at Whistler, Canada, where he fractured his C5 and C6 vertebrae.

Young believes the reason you don’t see a lot of disabled people out and about even though they make up a significant portion of the population is there are too many unknowns getting about.

“Once I have found somewhere accessible I will just keep going there, because going new places is such a hassle and such a risk because you don’t know what you are coming up against. It might be kerb ramps or steep gradients or surface problems.”

READ MORE:

* Views sought on Ngongotaha footpath safety

* $200,000 price tag to make New Plymouth's Fitzroy suburb fully accessible to disabled

* Concerns raised over Broadway Ave kerb height

* 'Mobility scooter expressways' for Blenheim



Steep kerb ramps are something Young really struggles with.

“I’ve fallen out of my chair once in Hamilton but also Whakatāne, whenever I go to a city I find that is one of the hardest things.”

While also finding toilets that he can use is often a problem Young tends to stick to the ones he knows.

The lack of knowledge of where problems could occur has resulted in Young starting a company Smart Access which gathers data to allow users to plan a safe journey before leaving their house, no matter what their ability levels are.

“The problem I see with a lack of data is it makes it harder for decision makers to see where the gaps and where they should prioritise infrastructure spending.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Tim Young has set up a data collection business helping councils improve access for those with mobility issues.

Young has auditors who walk the streets to get really detailed data and analyse the environment properly.

“We train our auditors to walk the streets with digital levels and laser measures and a camera, and we take photos of every variable, each environmental feature close up and measure the angle and width of the footpath and kerb ramp.”

Young said they’ve recently formed a partnership with the Hamilton City Council to collect some data, but has already done some work for Wellington and Rotorua.

“Wellington City Council have been the first city to have more buy in, and they’ve got us to completely analyse the entire city for all the features.

“When we collected data in Rotorua recently about three quarters of the bus stops don’t have a shelter which is expensive to have, but that alone is quite a barrier for a lot of disabled people because we are a bit more vulnerable to the harsh elements of the weather.”