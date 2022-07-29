Name suppression lapses for Taranaki murder accused

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth via audio-visual link from Whanganui prison.

The man accused of murdering a young Taranaki woman appeared in the High Court on Friday.

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer was charged with the murder of Emma Field, and a related count of arson, following a house fire in New Plymouth on May 27.

Field, who was 21, was found dead at the Devon St West house, on the night of the blaze.

At Friday’s hearing, before Justice Rebecca Ellis, no pleas were entered to the charges.

Beer’s lawyer Julian Hannam sought a further adjournment to August 4, telling the court pleas would be entered then, and an application made for electronic bail.

LISA BURD/Stuff The scene of a May 27 Devon St West house fire in New Plymouth, which is the centre of a murder investigation. (File Photo)

At the 31-year-old’s first court appearance, an interim name suppression order was granted which was not opposed by police. This lapsed on Friday, as no further application was made.

Beer, who appeared via audio-visual link from Whanganui prison, was remanded in custody until his next appearance.

Justice Ellis flagged a potential date of July 17, 2023, for the three-week trial, which was acceptable to Hannam and Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke.

The judge also granted a non-contact order preventing Beer from contacting two members of Field’s family.

A large group of people were in the public gallery for the hearing, including members of Field’s family.

Supporters from Beer’s family were also in court.

Clarke asked for the August 4 bail hearing to be held via audio-visual link from New Plymouth, in order for Field’s family to attend.

A case review hearing was also set down for September 30.