Visitor remains in serious condition after falling in Rotorua sinkhole

Two people were rushed to hospital amid media reports of a sinkhole at Whakarewarewa Village. (Source: Aukaha News)

A visitor from Australia remains in a serious but stable condition after being injured at Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa -The Living Māori Village.

The village has also been temporarily closed to visitors while an investigation takes place.

It’s believed the person fell into a geothermal hole which opened up on the footpath.

St John paramedics were called to the village on Tryon St just after 2pm on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff A sinkhole that opened at whakarewarewa Vilage in Rotorua left two tourists injured after they fell into it.

READ MORE:

* Boiling mud and steam erupts from Rotorua traffic island

* Boomtown - Traffic island mudpool just latest of Rotorua rumblings

* Whakarewarewa: The one village every Kiwi needs to visit



One patient in a critical condition, and another with moderate injuries, were transported to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.

A Rotorua Hospital spokeswoman said on Friday morning that one person was in a serious but stable condition, but couldn’t comment on whether the patient would be transferred to another hospital.

Village spokesperson Mike Gibbons said he understood the people injured were a couple from Perth in Western Australia who were walking along a footpath near the entrance to the village and were injured after falling into a fumarole (geothermal sinkhole).

Gibbons said the village would be temporarily closed to visitors until a “full investigation and assessment had been undertaken by the appropriate authorities, including WorkSafe and the Rotorua Lakes Council”.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff A sinkhole that opened at whakarewarewa Vilage in Rotorua left two tourists injured after they fell into it.

He said WorkSafe and a council maintenance team where on-site to carry out an initial inspection.

“The area surrounding the fumarole, which is estimated to be 2m long x 1m wide and up to 1m deep...has been closed off to the public, pending the WorkSafe assessment.

“It appears the ground may have been compromised following the recent heavy rainfall.”

Gibbons said their first priority was to offer support to the visiting family and were hoping to get an update on their medical situation later today.

He also acknowledged the efforts of his team who were first responders at the scene.