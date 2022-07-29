Person in moderate condition after crash in Tasman district

A person was taken by St John Ambulance for further medical care after a crash along Lansdowne Rd on Friday morning. (File photograph)

One person was taken by ambulance to the Medical and Injury Centre at Nelson on Friday after a crash at Appleby, near Richmond.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded just after 5.30am to a single-vehicle crash along Lansdowne Rd.

“A car went into a ditch,” the spokesperson said.

St John integrated communications adviser Sally Webster said St John was called at 5.34am and one ambulance attended. Personnel treated then transported one patient in a moderate condition to the medical centre, which is adjacent to Nelson Hospital.