Person in moderate condition after crash in Tasman district
One person was taken by ambulance to the Medical and Injury Centre at Nelson on Friday after a crash at Appleby, near Richmond.
A police spokesperson said emergency services responded just after 5.30am to a single-vehicle crash along Lansdowne Rd.
“A car went into a ditch,” the spokesperson said.
St John integrated communications adviser Sally Webster said St John was called at 5.34am and one ambulance attended. Personnel treated then transported one patient in a moderate condition to the medical centre, which is adjacent to Nelson Hospital.