'Thinning blue line' being felt in Taranaki too - National MP

National MP Mark Mitchell, who is the party spokesperson on police issues, was in New Plymouth on Friday.

Getting beat cops back on streets in regions including Taranaki is one of Mark Mitchell’s goals if he becomes National’s police minister after next year’s election.

But he said before that happens, boosting police numbers and adopting policies which help them tackle crime had to be a priority for the current Government.

Mitchell is National’s police spokesman and was in New Plymouth on Friday to meet with the party faithful and members of the public.

The Member for Whangaparāoa is a former police officer and said he had heard regular stories about a law and order workforce under strain.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Cops in isolation a 'strain' on resources

* Manhunt could have been avoided if top cops listened to community needs, says advocate

* Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters tells Parliament 'police lives matter' after death of Constable Matthew Hunt



“The thinning blue line is almost stretched to breaking point.”

He said policing resources in Taranaki were under the same pressures being seen around the country.

Mitchell has his hand up for the police portfolio if National is elected to govern in 2023 and one policy he supported was a “decentralised” approach to policing in the provinces, giving the power to local districts to decide how best to deploy resources.

For him, this translated to police officers walking the beat along community streets, with a focus on building relationships and a sense of safety for the public.

One concern serving police officers had shared with him during conversations about law and order was that they did not receive enough support from the judiciary.

Boosting police resources and powers is something National MP Mark Mitchell wants to see happen. (File Photo)

He said officers told him court sentences were not “tough enough”.

“There’s no consequences,” Mitchell said.

Addressing the “fatigued” frontline was also something Mitchell was keeping a close eye on, and said National was developing a ratio model in terms of police recruitment targets.

In terms of party politics, Mitchell said morale among National supporters in New Plymouth was high and people were “energised” in their effort to win back electoral support.

Meanwhile, it is understood Police Minister Chris Hipkins will be in Taranaki at the end of August or early September as part of his plan to visit every policing district in the country.