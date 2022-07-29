Police recover body from submerged car near Invercargill

Part of Ferry Rd, near Invercargill, is closed after a crash.

Police divers have located the body of a female in a submerged car after a crash near Invercargill.

The car had crashed through a barrier on a bridge over the Oreti River on Ferry Rd, west of Invercargill, on Thursday night.

Divers located the body of the woman, who was the driver, in the car about 5pm on Friday.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

The crash was reported to emergency services at about 11.30pm.

Ferry Rd has been closed between Staunton Road and Waimatuku Bush Rd and diversions remain in place.

A neighbour said he woke at 5am and saw red lights flashing at the bridge, where emergency vehicles were.

“The side of the bridge has been taken out,” he said.

The bridge was reasonably long, he said.

“There’s two bollards and they have taken out the next 10 and the railings are off it.”