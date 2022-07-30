NZ targets defence policy reset amid US-China fallout in the Pacific

The prime minister says New Zealand has been a significant presence in the Pacific for years and will continue to be one.

A new defence policy review could “completely refocus” Aotearoa New Zealand to engage more proactively in the Pacific region, a leading security and geopolitical analyst says.

A review released on July 7, citing the Ministry of Defence’s assessment published last December, had recommended a policy shift from “a reactive, risk management-centred approach to a more deliberate and proactive strategy”.

Dr Paul Buchanan, director of 36th Parallel, has welcomed the proposal but said New Zealand was “leaning too much towards the Australia and United States centric defence posture and direction in the southwest Pacific”.

“We need to stick to our emphasis – not only on the Pacific as a community of neighbours and not adversaries, but also focus on non-traditional security concerns,” Buchanan said.

“When you hear what the i-Kiribati to the Fijians are saying – that climate change is the number one security priority for them – I would listen to them. The US and Australia are not.”

Defence Minister Peeni Henare had announced in December his three priorities for the agencies: People, Infrastructure and Pacific.

Henare said the Government wanted to ensure the Defence Force was “fit for purpose” in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, intensifying great power competition and escalating climate change.

Cabinet has sought a new policy and strategy statement from the defence agencies that is due in October, and “future force design principles” due in April 2023.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, right, lock arms with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The US is trying to strengthen its relationship with Pacific nations amid China’s growing presence and influence in the region. US Vice President Kamala Harris recently assured Pacific leaders of her government’s commitment to the region, after it had been “largely absent”.

Washington considers Beijing its "pacing threat" and America's primary long-term global security challenge, even after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on a 10-nation tour of the Pacific in May, with trade and security on his agenda.

Wang was unsuccessful in securing security pacts with nine of the Pacific governments, but managed to seal a deal with the Solomon Islands. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who attended the recent Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Fiji, defended his country’s right to choose its allies.

The controversial deal allows Sogavare to call on China to send police, military and other law enforcement personnel to the Pacific nation to maintain social order and protect people’s lives and property.

Wang has rejected accusations his government is building a military presence and setting 'debt traps' across the Pacific. The US and its allies, New Zealand and Australia are concerned the Pacific nations are accruing huge amounts of debt to China, and what might happen if it can’t be repaid.

New Zealand could undergo a change in its approach to defence in the region, if the new review – designed to address security threats – is completed, said Buchanan.

One of the recommendations from the December assessment included “a policy shift from a reactive, risk management-centred approach to one based on more deliberate and proactive strategy, with explicit and prioritised policy objectives”.

But what this could mean for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is unclear.

The top US military officer said China has become more “aggressive and dangerous” in the Indo-Pacific region over the past five years.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley's trip to the Indo-Pacific region is focused on China.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific with US and other allied forces had increased. He said the number of unsafe interactions had also risen.

"The Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region," said Milley, who addressed the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference in Australia this week.

Milley's trip to the region is focused on Beijing. Key topics at the Sydney summit included China's escalating military growth and the need to maintain a free, open and peaceful Pacific.

The US also raised its concerns about a possible Chinese invasion of neighbour Taiwan, the democratic island that Beijing considers a breakaway province.

China has stepped up its military prowess in the area as it looks to intimidate Taiwan into unifying with the communist mainland.

US military officials have said Beijing is preparing to make a move on Taiwan by 2027. US President Joe Biden has vowed to intervene militarily to protect the self-ruled island if it is attacked.

Milley also visited the US-led military exercise in Hawaii, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), involving New Zealand and 25 other countries and ends on August 4.

The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa, which was commissioned in 2020, is being used to refuel ships at sea during the operation.

New Zealand Navy dive and hydrography teams, a NZ Army Joint Fires Team and the Royal New Zealand Air Force, Army and Navy personnel are also in Hawaii.

The Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, Admiral Samuel Paparo, said RIMPAC was not aimed, designed to counter or threaten China, but to defend Taiwan.

He said the military exercise in Hawaii was focused on the skills and technologies that would be "most salient for potential conflict in the years ahead".

The Ministry of Defence and the NZDF have been approached for comment.