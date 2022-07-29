Passer-by provides life-saving first aid to stabbed man

A man was stabbed and seriously injured outside Wesley Methodist church on Taranaki St on Thursday night. (File photo).

A passer-by provided life-saving first aid to a man after he was stabbed in central Wellington on Thursday night.

The 48-year-old victim and his associate became involved in a “prolonged argument” with another small group outside the Wesley Methodist church on Taranaki St, prior to the man being stabbed in the leg, police said in a statement.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said a passer-by provided life-saving first aid until police and ambulance arrived. The victim suffered serious injuries.

“He was taken to hospital and is now recovering in ICU after surgery to the wound. The male offender left the scene along York St after the incident and police are seeking the help of the public to identify him."

Wesley Methodist Church Reverend Nicola Teague Grundy said the incident did not involve anyone from the church, which didn't have any services on Thursday evening. She said church was assisting police with their investigation.

The offender is described as being of medium build, about1 75cm tall, wearing a dark baseball cap and light-coloured hoodie.

A white Mitsubishi L300 van that had been parked in the church car park left shortly after the stabbing, and polices believed the occupants may have witnessed the incident and are asked to contact police.