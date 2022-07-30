'Halfway to Kāpiti Island': Man flees into ocean to escape police

Man swims away from police at Paraparaumu beach after rolling off a balcony

A man was hospitalised in Wellington on Saturday morning after rolling off a balcony and swimming towards Kāpiti Island in an attempt to escape police.

Police attended a waterfront property on Manly St, Paraparaumu at around 9.30am after being called to trespass the man from the property.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

“I’m in shock,” said the owner of the house, who asked not to be named.

The man had been staying at her house for a few days, and started acting “strangely”, worrying her family, until she called the police to trespass him. He fought police and ended up “halfway to Kāpiti Island”.

READ MORE:

* Driver trapped after truck rolls during serious crash in Waikato

* Two Auckland homes fired upon in drive-by shootings overnight

* Person dies in Saturday morning crash in New Plymouth



Supplied Paraparaumu Beach, where an injured man fled into the ocean this morning in an attempt to escape police.

When the police showed up, it led to a “big fight” between the man and six police officers, said Brendan – another resident of the house and the son of the homeowner.

There was lots of “banging and crashing” as the man resisted arrest, leading to holes in the walls of the house.

supplied The balcony the man fell off as he fled police in Paraparaumu this morning.

The man ended up falling onto the ground from a balcony on the first storey of the home, injuring his head, before attempting to swim out to Kāpiti Island.

Police were asked to trespass the man from a property, but “he resisted police by rolling off the balcony and running into the ocean”, a police spokesperson confirmed. “He has been retrieved from the sea and transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

The man was brought to shore by the Coastguard and no charges have been laid at this stage. Coastguard confirmed a volunteer team assisted police to bring him to the shore.

Wellington Hospital confirmed the man is now in ED in a stable condition.

supplied The deck the man ran across to flee into the ocean.

“He swum out halfway to the island,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner took in the man as a tenant because he said he needed help and felt “embarrassed” that her kindness was taken advantage of. The police told her the man had used a fake name.

“We have a problem with homelessness in Kāpiti and you think you should be nice and help people, but look what happened,” she said.

“It’s just horrific.”