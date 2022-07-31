Heavy snow and rain closes South Island roads

Heavy snow and rain has closed roads in the South Island, but the cold front is expected to ease on Sunday.

While Nelson and Marlborough received heavy rain overnight, other parts of the South Island, including the Canterbury high country and alpine passes, received their largest dump of snow this year.

Mt Hutt ski area manager James McKenzie said 40 centimetres of snow had fallen overnight, and they were hoping to open later on Sunday morning once the access road had been cleared.

It was the largest snowfall of the season so far, he said.

READ MORE:

* Widespread southern snowfall on first day of spring heading north

* Rockfall and snowfalls cause South Island highway closures

* Heavy snow forecast for northwest South Island, weather affects alpine passes



Mt Dobson skifield in the Canterbury high country was closed on Sunday after 12cm of snow fell overnight.

Hanmer Springs also received a large dump of snow with around 15cm falling.

Heavy snow closed State Highway 7 through the Lewis Pass from the Hanmer turn off to Springs Junction.

Tess Simpson It was a picture postcard in Mt Lyford this morning.

SH73 from Arthur’s Pass to Porters Pass between Springfield to Otira is also closed.

Elsewhere, heavy rain closed roads in the top of the South Island.

A MetService spokesperson said 94 millimetres of rain fell in the Rai Valley, Marlborough, in the 24 hours to 7am on Sunday and 67mm fell in Blenheim.

Flooding closed SH1 between Awatere Valley Rd to Seddon and SH63 in Renwick between Anglesea St and Alma St.

A rock fall also closed SH6 between Punakaiki and Greymouth.

Tess Simpson Some South Island residents awoke to the largest dump of snowfall this year – including Tess Simpson at Mt Lyford in the Canterbury high country.

The rain has already eased, and Metservice are forecasting conditions will improve by Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Christchurch residents were spared more flooding after a week of rain saw the city record its wettest July in history.

Christchurch airport recorded 38mm of rain overnight, while the MetService said 20mm fell in the city.

However, a northwesterly system will bring some respite to the east coast of the South Island this week.

Christchurch would return to warmer temperatures by Tuesday with a maximum of 17C expected.

But on the West Coast it would be another wet week, the spokesperson said.

Tess Simpson/Supplied Snow in Mt Lyford has brought the alpine village to a standstill.

In Wellington, nearly 500 homes were going to be without power for up to four hours on Sunday as the air temperature felt close to freezing.

Wellington Electricity notified of the outage – with a cause yet to be determined – shortly after 10am. Power was expected to be restored by 1pm, it said.

There were 468 homes in Berhampore, Mornington, Brooklyn and Vogeltown affected by the outage.

Metservice recorded Wellington’s temperature at 6C at 10.30am on Sunday but said the air felt closer to 1C, with gales gusting to 90kph.