Four people scramble ashore after boat hits ground off Kaikōura

Four people had to evacuate to shore at Kaikōura Saturday night after the boat they were on hit ground and lost power.

A police spokesperson said the 57ft boat was being pushed against rocks. About 11.50pm, the four people aboard managed to clamber into a smaller craft and evacuate to shore.

The 57ft boat was “not recoverable last night”, the spokesperson said.

Northwest of Kaikōura, heavy rain overnight caused some surface flooding across the Nelson-Tasman region including along Waimea West Rd in Tasman district and at the roundabout where St Vincent and Gloucester streets intersect in central Nelson.