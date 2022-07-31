Russia bans 32 more Kiwis from entering country in retaliation for sanctions

Russia has banned a further 32 New Zealanders from entering the country in response to New Zealand government sanctions over the Ukraine invasion. (File photo)

Russia has blacklisted 32 more Kiwis – including defence force leaders, mayors, councillors, academics and journalists – in response to what the embassy has described as a “Russophobic agenda”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry-issued statement said those included on the list had been banned from entering Russia on an “indefinite basis” in response to New Zealand government sanctions applied to “an increasing number of Russian citizens”.

The new list of banned Kiwis includes Auckland mayor Phil Goff, Wellington mayor Andy Foster, Nelson mayor Rachel Reese, Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins, among other elected officials.

It also includes high-ranking members of the New Zealand Defence Force, along with academics and journalists – including four Stuff reporters and columnists.

The blacklisting follows a range of sanctions being imposed on Russia in response to the February invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions include applying a 35% tariff on all imports of Russian origin and prohibiting the export of certain goods to Russia and Belarus, including products that are closely connected to strategic Russian industries.

The statement, published on the Russian language foreign ministry website, also included a warning that more names could be added to the list of people with “personal sanctions” against them.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement they were unsurprised that Russia had added further New Zealanders to its travel ban list.

"Aotearoa New Zealand, in concert with the international community, has been applying tough sanctions on Russia as a means to restrict the Putin regime’s ability to continue waging war on Ukraine and harming civilians.

“It’s disappointing to see Russia deepening its isolation from the international community rather than engaging with the clear message that it is being sent: to cease its senseless war of aggression in Ukraine and withdraw its troops.”

Earlier this year, 130 New Zealand politicians and officials – including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians from all political parties, the governor-general, and military and spy chiefs – were also blacklisted by the Russian state.

Mikhail Metzel/AP Pressure is mounting on Russian President Vladimir Putin following his country invading Ukraine earlier this year. (File photo)

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said it was the first time he had been blacklisted from a country, adding, “it obviously means our sister city relationship with Moscow is off”.

Speaking more seriously about the Ukraine invasion, he said the capital city had demonstrated support for Ukraine through a range of activities: a number of protests, Ukrainian flags being flown – including at Parliament – lighting various civic monuments in colours of the Ukrainian flag, and holding concerts for Ukraine.

“There are a number of things which have happened in Wellington that are small, but symbolise our collective revulsion with what is happening with the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Foster said.

Stuff Protests have been held outside the Russian Embassy in Wellington against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (File photo)

In Nelson, mayor Rachel Reese and city councillors Matt Lawrey and Pete Rainey are also on the list.

“It's an odd one,” Lawrey said. “It's definitely not something I expected today.”

Lawrey said he assumed the reason for the Nelson trio's inclusion were two events he organised to show support for the people of Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion. Reese spoke at both events while Rainey conducted a choir at the second.

“Both got national media coverage," Lawrey said. “I'm quietly chuffed that the [Russian Foreign Ministry] has taken notice of the good things we've been doing in Nelson-Whakatū to support the people of Ukraine.”

Rainey said he conducted a choir at the event organised by Lawrey and another choir at a church-organised Vigil for Ukraine but did not recall ever speaking out about Russia.

"It seems crazy that something so peaceful can result in this sort of action," Rainey said. “I'm struggling to think of anything else it could possibly be.”

André Chumko/Stuff Members of the NZSO played Ukraine’s national anthem in Civic Square to a crowd of about 150 people, in a demonstration opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Video first published April 2022).

Reese said she had met with Ukrainian residents in Nelson early on and was asked to make a recording to send to the people of Ukraine. That video had been widely distributed, she said.

It was the responsibility of a mayor to speak on behalf of the community, including people of many different cultures, Reese said.

None of the trio said they had any plans to travel to Russia before the ban.

The news was equally surprising for Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins, who said it was the first time he’d been banned from entering another country. “At least as far as I'm aware of. They may not all put out press releases.”

He was unsure of the explanation behind the ban but said, “whether it's Putin's invasion of Ukraine or the treatment of rainbow communities back home, I don't see a moral compass worth having any stock in”.

The Ukrainian flag has been flown from the council building since the start of the invasion, and Hawkins had spoken at some fo the regular vigils held in the Octagon. “I want to make it clear that my issue is with the Putin regime, and not the Russian people.”

He said the country had always been on his bucket list of places to visit with the Trans Siberian Railway a lifelong dream.

The New Zealand Defence Force, Ministry of Defence and other mayors have been approached for comment, as has the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

The full list of banned New Zealanders:

John Anthony

Shane Arndell

Lianne Dalziel

Chris Darby

Andy Foster

Philip Bruce Goff

Garin Golding

Kate Green

Aaron Hawkings

Ian Hill

Stephen Hoadley

James Hollings

Matthew Hooton

Rose King

Rob Krushka

Matt Lawrey

Richard Maclean

Tracy Malholland

Thomas Manch

Hugh McAslan

Ian Mower

Bridget Musker

Whena Owen

Shaun Sexton

Josie Pagani

Pete Rainey

Rachel Reese

Sharon Stewart

Pasanka Wickremasinghe

Matthew Weston

Mike Yardley

Nicola Young

