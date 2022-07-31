Community steps in after fallen boulder stops teens from going to school ball

Iris Reynolds and Rata Rushby might not have got the evening they planned, but they had a great time anyway.

When a colossal rock stopped three teenagers from getting to their school ball, a pub, three siblings and a big-hearted community stepped in to give them a night they would never forget.

At 4pm on Friday, Iris Reynolds and Rata Rushby were helping each other get ready for the biggest night of their teenage lives.

The year 12 students were halfway through doing their hair when Iris’ uncle called to say a huge rock had blocked the main highway between their small town of Barrytown and Greymouth.

The girls knew their dream of going to their high school ball was over as the only alternative route would have taken three hours.

Rachael Whyte The rock that caused all the trouble.

Not far away, Rata’s boyfriend Marshall Whyte was also getting ready – somewhat reluctantly, his mother Rachael said, as school formals “weren’t really his thing”.

For the girls however, the road closure was bitterly disappointing – especially for Rata who was on the ball committee and helped organise every aspect of the event.

Iris said they considered walking around the rock where they could be picked up by friends.

But the unstable debris meant any journey, particularly on foot, could potentially be fatal, so they reluctantly stopped getting ready and held back their tears.

Rachael Whyte Iris with Marshall Whyte and Rata. The three teens had to miss their ball because a huge rock was blocking the highway.

Iris’ mum, Christina Houston, soon came up with a plan B involving three siblings, the local pub and a lot of small town community spirit.

Houston, Rata’s mother Cat Allan, and All Nations pub manager Pam Mathieson decided to host a mini ball at the pub, so the girls could don their frocks after all.

The girls finished their hair, applied their make-up and arrived with three siblings in tow to help make up the numbers.

Once there, it was clear Mathieson had gone to a lot of effort to make their night special, with fairy lights, champagne glasses (containing juice), and whatever music the teens wished to dance to.

Mathieson even made sure the girls would not be cold in their glamorous dresses by lighting a cosy fire.

The trio were clear winners in the Belle, Princess and King of the ball competition and enjoyed playing pool when they were danced out.

“They made the most of a bad situation,” Allan said.

The girls said the evening made up for the disappointment of missing out on their official school ball.

Rachael Whyte Marshall was let off the hook when a rock meant he didn’t have to go to the school ball with his girlfriend Rata. Instead, the pair had a mini formal at the Barrytown pub.

“I loved it. There are no words to describe what they’ve done,” Rata said of Mathieson and her staff.

But Mathieson was having none of it.

“We just fancied it up a bit … it was such a shame they couldn’t go to the ball.”

Barrytown was a close-knit community and everyone just wanted the trio to have a great time, she said.

Rachael Whyte When they weren’t dancing the trio played pool.

The girls were now considering getting glammed up again at a later date as another friend could not attend the ball either after catching Covid-19.

And while their first ball was not what any of them expected, they had an interesting story to tell their schoolmates on Monday now the road had reopened.

“We had such a good time,” Rata said.

“It was fun.”