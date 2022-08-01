West Coasters place second in world's longest paddle race

West Coasters Dave Maitland and Hamish Hamilton came second in the Yukon1000, the world's longest paddle race.

Dave Maitland wanted to tick off one thing before heading into retirement – paddle the 1000 miles (1609km) along the Yukon River from Canada to Alaska with his long-time friend and teammate Hamish Hamilton.

Maitland and Hamilton are born and bred West Coasters that have always loved a challenge, and the Yukon1000 has been their toughest yet.

The Yukon1000 is the world's longest paddle race, starting in Canada and finishing in Alaska in the Arctic Circle.

At the beginning of July, Maitland and Hamilton paddled down the Yukon River for 18 hours a day, six days straight, to place second in the gruelling race.

Supplied Dave Maitland and Hamish Hamilton at the start of the Yukon1000 race in Canada.

The pair grew up in Hokitika, and started competing in multi-sport events to “keep them out of trouble”.

They eventually progressed from multi-sport racing to adventure racing.

Maitland, who turns 65 in two months, is no stranger to pushing his body to its limit. He has competed in 27 Coast to Coast races, both in teams and individually, as well as other events including kayaking across the Cook Strait.

Hamilton, 57, has competed in 10 Coast to Coast events and multiple other adventure races including Avalanche Peak and the Southern Traverse.

Supplied Maitland (left) and Hamilton paddled for 18 hours each day.

They competed together for the first time in the 1993 Coast to Coast and found they gelled well as a team.

For the past two-and-a-half years the dynamic duo have spent most of their free time training for the Yukon1000.

Competitors paddle for up to 18 hours a day, but must spend at least six hours off the water each day.

Maitland said during those six hours about two were spent sleeping.

During the race, the teams are totally isolated from the rest of the world. They are briefed before they start that extraction from the race in the event of an emergency could take up to two days.

Supplied The pair have competed in multiple events both as a team and as competitors.

Knowing and trusting your teammate is vital, said Hamilton.

“It’s really important in a race like that because you’re on your own for so long in extreme isolation and in the wild, and things can go very bad very quickly. It wasn’t a problem for me because I know Dave has my back.”

Maitland felt the same. The pair knew each other's strengths and weaknesses after years of competing together.

“You really are out there on your own. There are no people there, there are only bears and moose,” Hamilton said.

Maitland was in the front of the boat in charge of steering and Hamilton behind him in charge of navigating.

“I knew that I’d give it everything for him, and he’d give it everything for me,” said Maitland.

During their six days they saw amazing scenery, including multiple bears, from the safety of their kayak.

Supplied The Yukon1000 was Maintland and Hamilton’s biggest challenge yet.

The 18-hour days were tough on the body and mind.

“With adventure racing, if you’re getting sick of one discipline you know you’ve got a change coming, but with that race you’re sitting on your bum for 18 hours with your little arms screaming,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton and Maitland were one of three teams from New Zealand in the race with just two crossing the finish line.

Race director Jon Frith said it was obvious from the first online interview that Maitland and Hamilton respected the magnitude of the race.

“We have many Kiwis enter the race, and they usually do rather well. Hamish and Dave were top blokes," he said.

The pair said they were surprised to hear they had come second especially given the calibre of their competitors.

“At the end of the day I still see myself as a weekend sports person who in the winter eats too much, drinks too much and every now and then goes and does a race,” Maitland said.

They celebrated their race with a hamburger and chips and “some clean water”.

The pair are still recovering from the race, but they already have their sights set on the next challenge - the 2023 Coast to Coast.