Rotorua's sinkhole filled in, village remains closed to public

A visitor fell into a sinkhole in this spot on Thursday and it was filled in over the weekend.

The steaming sinkhole which a person fell into in Rotorua has been filled in and had steam vents installed.

The incident happened at the Whakarewarewa – The Living Māori Village on Thursday afternoon.

A visitor from Australia was seriously injured when the sinkhole opened up on the footpath, and they fell in.

As of Monday morning, they were in a serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

Rotorua Lakes Council The sinkhole which a person fell into at Whakarewarewa - The Living Village on Thursday.

A second person involved in the fall was also treated, but not admitted to hospital.

Rotorua Lakes Council said repair work around the sinkhole was undertaken over the weekend. The site will be monitored, and the road will remain closed.

The village has been temporarily closed to visitors by village management and people who don’t need to be there are asked to stay away.

Village spokesperson Mike Gibbons said on Friday that he understood the people injured were a couple from Perth in Western Australia who were walking along a footpath near the entrance to the village and were injured after falling into a fumarole (geothermal sinkhole).

Rotorua Lakes Council The village remains closed to the public.

Gibbons said the village would be temporarily closed to visitors until a “full investigation and assessment had been undertaken by the appropriate authorities, including WorkSafe and the Rotorua Lakes Council”.

A witness to the incident, Tessa Marks, told One News she was having lunch “when we could hear someone call out for help”.

She said she “jumped into action” and called an ambulance, and initially thought someone had fallen on the pavement, before “we saw the ground had opened up”.

WorkSafe is investigating.