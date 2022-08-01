Forensic team on scene as homicide investigation continues in Taranaki

Taranaki CIB staff, along with a team of scene investigators, will spearhead an investigation, after a body was found at an Upper Kina Rd property in Oaonui, near Opunake on Sunday.

Taranaki police are investigating a third homicide in less than three months, after the discovery of a body in rural South Taranaki.

On Sunday, about 8.40am, a body was found at an Upper Kina Rd address in Oaonui, which is about 10km from Opunake. The body was found by a person known to the deceased.

On Monday morning, the body remained at the rural farm property, as a full scene investigation continued.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku confirmed a forensic team arrived late Sunday, and it was hoped the identity of the victim would be confirmed on Monday, with a view next of kin would then be informed.

READ MORE:

* Homicide investigation after body found at remote Taranaki campsite

* Homicide probe in rural Taranaki

* Name suppression lapses for Taranaki murder accused



He said the nature of the scene, including the location of the body, deemed the circumstances of the death as “very suspicious”.

While he would not make any specific comment about the possible cause of death ahead of a post-mortem, Matuku said there were obvious signs of physical trauma on the body.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police remain at the scene of an Oaonui property, after a body was found on Sunday morning. (File photo only)

The Oaonui inquiry joins two other active homicide inquiries underway in Taranaki, which Matuku said was a “significant strain” on police resources.

The first is the unsolved, May 7 homicide of Adrian Humphreys, who was found dead at a Tāngarākau campground in east Taranaki.

The other is the May 27 death of Emma Field, whose body was found after a house fire in New Plymouth. A man is facing charges in relation to her death.

Matuku said police “run a good team” across the central policing district, and staff from Manawatū were due to arrive in Taranaki today to assist with the Oaonui investigation.

“We’ve got enough staff to do what we need to do.”

He added that police do not work in isolation, and also received information from the community which bolstered their inquiry efforts.

“I’m confident, as with other previous homicide investigations, that we will get there.”

Facebook A homicide investigation, known as Operation Bushlands, is underway related to the May 7 death of Adrian Humphreys at a remote east Taranaki campground. (File Photo)

Matuku was also positive a “breakthrough” was on the horizon regarding Operation Bushlands, or the investigation into Humphreys’ death.

This week a specialist search team will be scouring the Tāngarākau Valley for clues related to the case.

Previous searches, including by a police dive squad team, have been carried out to date, but Matuku said bad weather had hampered progress.

Last month, Humphreys’ sister Taresa Keatley put out a plea, begging for information from the public to assist the police investigation.

In terms of Field’s death, Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer, a 31-year-old man from New Plymouth, is facing charges of murder and arson.

He has yet to plead to enter any pleas and is due to reappear in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 4 for a bail hearing.