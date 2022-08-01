Homicide inquiry continues after man, 33, found dead in rural Taranaki

A police car blocks a farm track near a property on Upper Kina Rd, Oaonui, where a man was found dead on Sunday.

Police are investigating a third homicide in less than three months, after the discovery of a man’s body at a rural South Taranaki property.

On Sunday, about 8.40am, the body of the 33-year-old man was found at an Upper Kina Rd address in Oaonui, which is about 10km from Opunake.

The body was found by a person known to the man, who was from Taranaki.

On Monday morning, the body remained at the rural farm property, as a full scene investigation continued.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police and specialist forensic investigators were at the scene on Upper Kina Rd, in Oaonui, near Opunake, all day on Monday.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said the man’s parents had been notified about his death, but his name would not be publicly released until formal identification procedures were carried out on Tuesday.

It is likely the post-mortem would also be completed on Tuesday, Matuku said.

He said the nature of the scene, including the location of the body, deemed the circumstances of the death as “very suspicious”.

While he would not make any specific comment about the possible cause of death ahead of the post-mortem, Matuku said there were obvious signs of physical trauma on the man’s body.

On Monday morning, a lone police officer was on duty outside a weatherboard farmhouse on Upper Kina Rd, where the curtains were drawn, and the house looked empty.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The house on Upper Kina Rd, near where the man who was found dead on Sunday, was believed to have been living.

Other vehicles were parked near an entrance just along the road, where a patrol car and police tape blocked the farm access track.

News of the death had shocked a man who lived on a different farm along Upper Kina Rd.

“It’s normally really peaceful around here,” Blair, who gave only his first name, said. “I was gobsmacked, it’s a little bit close to home.”

He had heard the dead man was a farm worker who had been in the job for just a few months, but he had not met him.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The man’s body was found at an Upper Kina Rd property in Oaonui, near Opunake on Sunday.

The Oaonui inquiry joins two other active homicide inquiries under way in Taranaki, which Matuku said placed a “significant strain” on police resources.

The first is the unsolved, May 7 homicide of Adrian Humphreys, who was found dead at a Tāngarākau campground in east Taranaki.

The other is the May 27 death of Emma Field, whose body was found after a house fire in New Plymouth..

A man is facing charges in relation to her death.

Matuku said police “run a good team” across the central policing district, and staff from Manawatū were due to arrive in Taranaki on Monday to assist with the Oaonui investigation.

“We’ve got enough staff to do what we need to do.”

He added that police do not work in isolation, and also received information from the community which bolstered their inquiry efforts.

“I’m confident, as with other previous homicide investigations, that we will get there.”

Matuku said forensic investigators would continue its work at the Upper Kina Rd scene on Tuesday, and officers would canvas the area to speak to people.

A specialist search team is being considered as well, due to the terrain of the area, he said.

Facebook A homicide investigation, known as Operation Bushlands, is underway related to the May 7 death of Adrian Humphreys at a remote east Taranaki campground. (File Photo)

Meanwhile, Matuku was positive a “breakthrough” was on the horizon regarding Operation Bushlands, or the investigation into Adrian Humphreys’ death.

This week a specialist search team will be scouring the Tāngarākau Valley for clues.

Previous searches, including by a police dive squad team, have been carried out to date, but Matuku said bad weather had hampered progress.

Last month, Humphreys’ sister Taresa Keatley put out a plea, begging for information from the public to assist the police investigation.

In terms of Field’s death, Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer, a 31-year-old man from New Plymouth, is facing charges of murder and arson.

He has yet to enter any pleas and is due to reappear in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 4 for a bail hearing.

Earlier this year, Henry Joseph Wensor was charged with the murder of his wife Levonne Kaye Wensor after her body was found at their New Plymouth home.

Wensor has yet to enter a plea and his mental health was currently being assessed to determine his fitness to do so.

The 48-year-old is due to reappear in court on August 23.