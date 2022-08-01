'Are you soft? Then keep scrolling': Employer's online rant raises eyebrows

Dough and Gabi Michael are looking for a new employee for their malting business and had a unique job advert to get the right applicant.

It was a rant never meant to be made public when a frustrated farmer accidentally posted a tongue-in-cheek job advertisement that raised eyebrows.

“Are you soft?” the advert began. “Then keep scrolling elsewhere because this job is probably not for you!”

It went on to say: “If you haven’t got a whole tribe of parasites (oxygen deprived family members) feeding off your hard work, making you a depressing person to be around, then you may just be lucky enough that our team will let you join us.”

The Seek advertisement for a plant operator at Gladfield Malt near Dunsandel in Canterbury doubled down on the ouch-factor when it was listed last week, particularly with what the job had to offer.

“Well, the first thing is, you can kick for touch that PC, two-faced double standard workplace that you are currently working at, (the one that everyone tells you is the new norm),” the ad stated, “and get back to working at a place where you don’t have to apologise for waking up every morning.”

With tongue in cheek, Michael offloaded his frustration at the current employment market.

While the advertisement has subsequently been edited, farmer and co-owner of Gladfield malt Doug Michael explained that his “rant” had been in response to trouble he had been having hiring staff and was never meant to be seen.

Having been sick with flu at a busy time on the farm, Michael and his wife Gabi have had little time left in their day to search for the right employee.

Trying to find a “resilient” employee that would last more than a week was proving challenging with the current shortages in the labour market, according to Michael.

So having to go through over 200 automatically generated responses to an advertisement and interview a number of people that had not prepared, was not a job he relished.

Writing a joke job application, Michael got his feelings out.

“This is a family-owned business,” he warned. “By no means is that code name for ‘a day spa’.”

“It was a good way for me to calm down,” he said with a laugh, recalling what happened next after he put off rewriting the advertisement for a few days only to find his wife accidentally posted the advertisement online without reading her husband’s acerbic words.

“It was a bit of a balls up by me,” Michael said. “It’s my fault…that will teach me!”

What was perhaps even more surprising is that the original advertisement garnered some genuine applicants, although the offer of a free beer every night after work may have been the clincher.

Michael is not alone in struggling to find staff, with North Canterbury Federated Farmers president Caroline Aymes saying dairy farms and agricultural contractors continue to face labour shortages.

‘‘It’s still really challenging, and I know of quite a few farms who have roles open.’’

Recently Nikko Asset Management head of equities Stuart Williams told Stuff that the shortage of employees across all industries was a crisis.

“I’m struggling to think of a single industry that wouldn’t welcome more workers right now.”

Doug Michael says Gladfield Malt pays good money and has a great team, but employee shortages mean it’s tough to find the right people to fill roles.

He said the worker shortage was seeping into all parts of the economy, constraining production, impacting service and pushing up inflation as businesses were forced to pay more to attract and retain a limited pool of workers.

For Michael, the exodus of Kiwis offshore after they had been held back for two years by a pandemic was compounding the situation, especially with countries like Australia where agricultural workers were being offered higher pay and free accommodation.

“We pay really good money here, and we’ve got a bloody good team,” the malt maker said.

“It’s been bloody tough.”