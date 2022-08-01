Thousands of pāua washed ashore after heavy rainfall

Thousands of pāua washed ashore at Kaka Point, in the Catlins, following a period of wild weather.

Thousands of pāua and other sea life washed ashore of the Catlins last week, dead or dying, but advice to leave them be has gone ignored.

For local Carol Beattie​, finding sea life on the coast wasn’t unusual, “but the magnitude of this one is the biggest I’ve ever seen”.

In 2016 and 2013 there were similar incidents of pāua washing up along Kaka and Nugget Points due to natural events.

Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) regional manager for fisheries compliance Garreth Jay said his team had taken samples of the pāua to send off for testing.

READ MORE:

* Poaching and environmental changes threaten Taranaki pāua stocks

* Ocean washing away Kaka Point sand dunes

* Kaka Point Surf Life Saving Club wins national award for Nugget Point kayak rescue

* Catlins a great spot to spend a day, or a lifetime



In a written statement, he said the event was likely weather related.

“Pāua are affected by fresh water, and we have seen heavy rainfall and easterly sea conditions lately that could have pushed more fresh water out from the Clutha River into coastal waters.”

He advised people against gathering or eating any of it in the meantime. A spokesperson for MPI said it was due to food safety reasons.

Carol Beattie/Supplied Local resident Scout sniffing some pāua, which MPI has asked people not to collect while they undergo testing.

Despite this, people have been collecting the pāua over the last few days, to the annoyance of Beattie and other locals.

Pāua are Aotearoa’s native sea snail and are significant to customary food gathering for Māori, like for manaakitanga ki ngā manuhiri, or the hosting of visitors.

Typically, people could only catch 10 per day. According to MPI’s website, the maximum any one person can have at home or in their possession at any one time is 20 pāua, or 2.5kg of shucked pāua.