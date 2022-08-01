Rare Goldie painting set to go under the hammer

Arts patron, philanthropist and entrepreneur Chris Parkin is the man behind the Parkin Drawing Prize and a fabulous hotel art collection. (Audio first aired August 2018).

Anyone keen on adding an original Charles F Goldie​ painting to their collection will have a shot at the rare chance as one hits the auction block this week.

But it likely won’t do much good checking down the back of the couch for spare change, as the painting is expected to fetch somewhere in the ballpark of $600,000 when it goes under the hammer on Wednesday​.

The painting, Memories Rakapa, depicts an elderly, yet unknown Māori wahine and is being sold by the International Art Centre in Parnell.

The work was painted in 1910 and is still in the original frame.

It has been in a private collection since 1927, when it was bought for £262.10.

Earlier this year, another Goldie painting, Te Hau-Takiru Wharepapa, sold for a record price of $1.88 million.

Supplied/Supplied Charles Goldie painting expected to fetch close to $600,000 at auction.

Director of the International Art Centre, which is handling the auction, Richard Thomson, said Goldie’s work was revered and there were few who could match his artistic skill.

“He can bring out the emotion and the personality of his subjects like no other artist and that is recognised by his many fans who cannot get enough,” Thomson said​.

“Every time a Goldie work becomes available for sale, it is extremely well received and popular.”

Goldie, who died in 1947, is considered in art circles as one of the finest painters of Māori art in New Zealand.

Works by other popular and revered New Zealand artists, such as Frances Hodgkins, Rita Angus, Evelyn Page, Gottfried Lindauer, Gretchen Albrecht, Colin McCahon and Peter McIntyre will also be up for sale.

Thomson said the auction would be the first open to the public since the pandemic hit two years ago.