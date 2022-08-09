Foodbank outgrows couple's home as more and more families need help

Corrin Webster and his partner Nicole Sutherland packed food parcels for years from their Hoon Hay home. Now they've received charitable status and hope to expand their operation - and get their lounge back.

There are times when piles of food boxes in the kitchen mean Corrin Webster and Nicole Sutherland can’t cook.

Shuffling sideways down the tiny passageway left in their food laden hallway, the couple are sometimes forced to duck out for takeaways.

They wouldn’t have it any other way, especially now the Hoon Hay Foodbank is officially a registered charity.

From helping a couple of families a week back in 2020 to feeding up to 200 families every seven days, the couple’s philanthropy is scratching a need that continues to grow.

With an up to three week wait for help, the Christchurch Foodbank is at capacity - as is the couple’s house, with mountains of food that moves out as quickly as it is moved in.

No strangers to hardship, the couple and their family have devoted their lives and their home to helping others. In almost three years, Webster has built a network of suppliers – stopping good food from otherwise ending up in a landfill.

Alongside him, Sutherland has proven adept at developing a system that enables their small team to feed large numbers.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff As demand escalates Corrin Webster and his partner Nicole Sutherland are pleased the Hoon Hay Foodbank they operate from inside their house has received charitable status.

Their dedication saw them continue to help families even when their baby son Laurentian was critically ill in the neonatal intensive care unit after he was born last November.

Laurentian tragically passed away in March, but that didn’t stop the couple from throwing themselves into their work.

But it’s never enough, and like many overwhelmed food banks around New Zealand, the couple are trying to source more and more as the cost of living sees new faces turn up every week.

These days, the couple see embarrassed working parents arrive at their doorstep regularly. Many can’t afford to eat, and there are often tears when they realise their box means the entire whānau will be fed that night - not just the children.

Since the first Covid-19 lockdowns, demand has doubled, but the couple still see and hear the stigma around reaching out for help.

“There is no shame here,” Nicole says firmly. “No judgement.”

With no funding, the Foodbank has come about entirely from the couple’s efforts, but demand is such that they applied for charitable status in order to be able to move into a commercial premise.

Their status means the Foodbank will now qualify for many funding streams, and ensure its longevity in the community.

However, the couple will continue to be innovative in their approach including continuing to use low-risk offenders to help out on community service.

With Webster’s mum, sister, his two sons and the couple’s two daughters helping out, the Foodbank has become a full-time family affair, alongside neighbours and local residents who help keep it ticking over.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Corrin Webster started the Hoon Hay Foodbank to help his community.

Ironically, rising supermarket prices have proved to be a windfall especially with high-priced items such as watermelon and cauliflower ending up unwanted due to their cost - instead they are distributed to the community.

Once a drainlayer, Webster can’t imagine doing anything else, and knows how important it is that anybody in need has access to food. “It’s quite overwhelming.”

A recent poll by Research New Zealand found just over 90% of people are cutting back to some degree, with 26% cutting back a lot.

Christchurch mother Makayla Lancaster is one of those people tightening the spending belt as the cost of living skyrockets.

Lancaster was forced to cut costs when she went on maternity leave and found out the grocery bill was where she could save the most money.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Corrin Webster and his partner Nicole Sutherland pack food parcels at their Hoon Hay Foodbank.

Buying bulk bags of sausages and chicken drums, Lancaster spreads the protein out in various dishes and freezes leftover portions. She doesn’t buy any snack foods, instead she makes her own jelly and fruit cups with tins of fruit salad. Any cereal left at the end of the week gets used in biscuits or muesli bars.

Cooking from scratch instead of buying pre-made had also saved a lot of money, she said, and some vegetable scraps like the bottoms of celery and spring onion are replanted in her expanding vegetable garden.

Lancaster also sold anything in her house she no longer needed and kept the money to replace kids clothes, or pay for bills like the car registration. Sometimes she also uses the money to buy extra pantry staples to have on hand for an unexpected bill.

Rent and groceries continue to be her biggest expense, but she thinks the Christchurch City Council could be doing more to help by creating more community gardens.

“I also think as parents, it’s very hard to teach our children about budgeting and being smart with money when we are doing our best to cut costs and are just scraping by.”