Man at centre of armed police standoff claims illegal eviction

AOS can be seen at the scene as police continue negotiations with the man who has barricaded himself inside.

About 80 people were evacuated from their properties in Levin on Thursday night.

Armed police have surrounded a house on Bledisloe St.

Man barricaded inside is understood to be Paul Smith.

The man claims he’s being illegally evicted and will resist attempts to remove him.

More than 80 evacuated residents remain out of their homes – some told due to a “bomb” or “chemical” threat – after man barricaded himself in a house in Levin.

A standoff with armed police began on Bledisloe St about 4.30pm on Thursday, forcing nearby neighbours to leave as a precaution.

On Friday morning a police spokesperson said the self-harm related incident was ongoing. A police negotiation team remained in communication with the person.

The person is understood to be Paul Smith, who neighbours say lives at the property. On Thursday morning he called Stuff's Manawatū newsroom in an agitated state, saying he was about to be evicted, that he had weapons and chemicals at the property and will resist attempts to remove him. Police were notified.

Some residents said they had been told there was a “bomb” scare, while others said the evacuation related to “chemical weapons”.

Cobham St is blocked off at Meadowvale Drive. Freyberg St is closed off at Bledisloe St.

One police vehicle blocks Cobham St at Meadowvale Drive and another on Bledisloe St near Freyberg St. About six AOS officers can be seen surrounding a property on Bledisloe St.

David Unwin/Stuff A police negotiation team has continued to be in communication with the man inside the Bledisloe St property.

Cobham St resident Tyla Porteous found herself shut inside the cordon with her 1-year-old son and partner.

Just theirs and one other house that had not been evacuated.

Police had blocked off her driveway, which was being used as a set-up point.

She said the man at the property, which was next door to hers, was “a good neighbour” who “just wants to live in his house”.

“I just want to give him a cuddle; it’s so shit. Paul is a good neighbour.”

On Friday morning, Porteous and her partner took food and drinks out for emergency services volunteers who had been out all night, but were immediately told to get back inside.

There is a Co2 oxygen chamber in her driveway, and people with masks come in, redress, and refill their tanks about every hour.

Inspector Sarah Stewart said the incident was understandably “distressing” for residents who had to leave their homes.

David Unwin/Stuff AOS directing their attention to a property on Bledisloe St, Levin on Friday morning.

“We know it can be upsetting to be asked to leave your home – especially when we’re not able to say much about the incident that’s prompted this – but public safety must always be our number one priority and we thank those affected for their co-operation.”

Stewart said it was safe for students from Levin East School and Waiopehu College to attend school as normal but there would be an increased police presence in the area.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff More than 80 nearby residents were asked to leave their homes and have not yet been able to return home.

A Cobham St resident, who declined to be named, said she and her son were evacuated about 6pm on Thursday night with their two dogs, after going outside to find several police cars and fire engines.

She went to a welfare centre set up at the library. Dozens of other people who had been evacuated were there, including families with children and babies.

“People were shocked, some people were upset.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Cordons remain in place at Bledisloe St in Levin after a man making threats barricaded himself in a house.

The woman and her son stayed with friends and she had to put one of her dogs in the pound overnight, as it couldn't be around cats at her friend’s home. Her son tried to take his dog home on Friday morning, but was told he couldn’t get in.

A Norrie St resident, who declined to be named, said she slept in her car with her husband overnight after being evacuated about 4.30pm on Thursday. They were able to return later to pick up some medication.

“We could’ve gone to Foxton or to a motel but we thought it might be finished soon and we could go back to our house, so that’s why we hung around,” she said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The incident unfolded on Thursday evening.

“[I got] probably about two hours of broken sleep.”

Some evacuated residents, including her neighbours, were put up a nearby campground, she said.

Levin East School principal Rikki Sheterline said some students at the school on Bartholomew Rd had to be evacuated overnight but the school would run as usual on Friday.

“We’ve got students from all over town and we know some students have been affected.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden says the situation remains unresolved after more than 14 hours.

Sheterline said the council had kept him up to date with the incident.

“This is a new one for me but the community is kept aware and I know it’s something we will manage well.”

Any residents directly affected by the incident who have any specific requests or concerns were asked to visit the Levin Police station and where assistance would be provided.

“If you cannot go into the station, please call 105 and quote event number P051449147.”