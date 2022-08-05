Post-mortem to be completed as homicide inquiry continues in New Plymouth

An address of interest in a homicide inquiry in New Plymouth has been the subject of a police search. Armed officers have also been standing guard at the address. (File Photo)

The post-mortem of a man whose death is now the subject of a New Plymouth homicide investigation is expected to be completed on Friday.

The man died at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday, after being taken there by associates about 7pm.

It is understood he had been stabbed.

A house on South Rd has been identified as an address of interest in the case, and was cordoned off by police on Thursday.

Armed police had also been stationed at the address.

NZ Police/Supplied The body of Jacob Ramsay, 33, was found at a rural South Taranaki property on July 31. Two men have been charged with his murder.

In a statement issued on Friday, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said the homicide investigation was ongoing.

This included the continuation of the scene examination at the South Rd property and the completion of the post-mortem of the deceased.

The man has yet to be named by police.

The South Rd homicide inquiry is the second to be launched by Taranaki police within the space of five days, following the discovery of Jacob Ramsay’s body on an Oaonui farm in South Taranaki on July 31.

Two men, who have interim name suppression, have been charged with his murder and are due to appear in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 19.

The South Rd investigation and Ramsay’s death bring the total number of homicide inquiries in Taranaki this year to five.