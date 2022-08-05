Northland man mauled to death was on phone to his partner during attack

The family of a mauled 69-year-old man says he was attacked by his friend’s dogs.

The partner of the man believed to have been mauled to death by dogs heard the attack play out while speaking to him on the phone, his family says.

Family members speaking to One News on Friday evening said 69-year-old Neville Thomson had been attacked by dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property in the Hokianga.

His step-daughter Stella Matthews said her mother, Thomson’s partner, had been on the phone to him when the dogs attacked.

“Apparently he had gone outside and put the phone down and my mum had heard scuffling and shouting and growling,” Matthews said.

“Apparently she stayed on the phone for a good 25, 30 minutes.”

Thomson’s daughter Nataria Moore said her father’s death and the nature of it had “shocked” the family and close-knit community.

“We’re surviving, just,” she said. “It’s a shock. When I found out, I felt like the air had been taken from the room.”

Moore said her father had a "big heart" and had helped out a friend who needed somewhere to live.

“He was actually trying to get him out [the friend] because he didn’t want those dogs around him.

“And he tried to protect his two dogs during all this by keeping them locked inside. They weren’t involved at all.”

Locals said Thomson was “kind and generous”, a person who found comfort in the company of his canines.

Father Maliu ‘Otutaha, the reverend at St Peter’s Panguru, said people in the small settlement were “very sad”.

“He was very active in the community and a big support to people,” ‘Otutaha said of the retired builder.

“He built his own whare and taught some of the young ones how to build.”

‘Otutaha said the man lived alone and “his dog was his comfort in a sense – his companion”.

“It was very sad for the community to lose him, because he was very kind and generous.”

Police are set to wrap the scene examination on Friday evening after the death of Neville Thomson, who reportedly had 25 dogs on his property, in the small Far North town of Panguru.

A post-mortem examination of the man is due to be carried out on Saturday, but police will remain at the scene overnight, Far North Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said.

Far North District Council said there were about 25 dogs on the property, but some were young puppies and none were registered.

Tangiroa Karena, the chairperson of nearby Waipuna Marae, said the incident had rocked the community in north Hokianga.

“When something like that happens in your little community, it really impacts on all of us.”

Karena did not know the dead man well but said he looked after his dogs and all his animals.

Police assessed the dogs as a risk to their safety and – in the process of trying to contain them – shot and killed one of the dogs. Two others have since been put down.

Members of the public were urged to avoid any stray dogs in the area and to call 111 immediately if they are seen.

Police said they were unable to provide a description of the animals involved in the attack at this stage.

A scene guard remained in place at the address on Puketawa Rd, Panguru.