Teenager named as victim in fatal crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the corner of Bowmont and Nith streets, Invercargill. The power pole in the foreground was hit in the crash.

Police have named the teenager killed in a car crash in Invercargill earlier this week.

He was 16-year-old Karson Grennell, of Invercargill.

Grennell died following a crash at the intersection of Nith and Bowmont streets at 5.50pm on Monday.

He was taken to Southland Hospital where he died early on Tuesday morning.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

In Monday night’s incident, a second person had left the scene before police arrived.

The person was later located and was assisting police with their investigation.

Grennell was the second teen to die on Southland’s roads in less than a week after 17-year-old Kaia Hamilton lost control of her car and went into the Oreti River on July 28.

In total, six Southland teenagers have been killed in car crashes this year. The two most recent deaths come just three months after four young friends from Bluff and Invercargill died in a crash on Queens Drive.

The road toll for Southland in 2022 is eight deaths – up from just one in 2021.