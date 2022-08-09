Rainbow youth face tougher home life, more likely to need state care: survey

A new report, part of the Youth2000 Survey Series, looking at the wellbeing of young people involved with Oranga Tamariki, has focused on rainbow and takatāpui young people in particular. / Kua aro tētahi pūrongo hōu, he wāhanga o ngā Uiuinga Youth2000, e tiro ana ki te hauora o te rangatahi e noho nei ki Oranga Tamariki, ki ngā hunga rangatahi whakaehu, takatāpui hoki. (File photo)

Disproportionately high rates of LGBTQIA+ young people are involved with Oranga Tamariki and face greater challenges growing up than other youth, a recently published report has found.

Anō te pāhikahika o ngā pāpātanga rangatahi LGBTQIA+ e noho nei ki Oranga Tamariki, ā, he maha ake ngā wero i a rātou e tupu ana, i ngā rangatahi anō, e ai ki tētahi pūrongo i whakaputaina inātata nei.

The report, Youth19, is part of the Youth2000 Survey Series, looking at the wellbeing of young people who have interacted with Oranga Tamariki – rainbow and takatāpui (Māori who identify with diverse sexes, genders and sexualities) communities in particular.

Ko tā te pūrongo Youth19, nō ngā Uiuinga Youth2000, he tirotiro ki ngā hauora o te rangatahi i whai wāhi atu ki Oranga Tamariki – ina koa ngā hapori kahukura me te takatāpui.

Tabby Besley​, managing director of InsideOUT, a national organisation which supports rainbow young people, said the data was some of the first of its kind in Aotearoa, but presented unsurprising results.

E ai ki a Tabby Besley, te kaihautū whakahaere o InsideOUT, tētahi umanga ā-motu e tautoko ana i te rangatahi kahukura, he tuatahitanga ēnei raraunga ki Aotearoa, engari kāore i ohorere i ōna hua.

“It’s obviously not nice to see but it’s important data to do advocacy work.”

“Kāore e pai te kitenga atu, engari e hirahira ana te mahi hapahapai.”

The report found that more young people from rainbow and takatāpui communities reported involvement with Oranga Tamariki – 14% compared with 9% for other young people.

E ai ki te pūrongo, he tokomaha ngā rangatahi nō ngā hapori kahukura, takatāpui hoki i whai wāhi ki Oranga Tamariki – he 14% rātou, engari he 9% ērā atu rangatahi.

The report also found higher rates of rainbow and takatāpui youth living away from their parents, and lower rates of feeling cared for by their parents. One in three said they did not feel safe at home, and two in three reported depression and serious thoughts of suicide.

Hei tā te pūrongo he pāpātanga rahi ake o te rangatahi kahukura, takatāpui rānei e noho tāwāhi atu ana i ngā mātua, he pāpātanga hakahaka iho o te rongo i te manaakitanga a te mātua hoki. He kotahi i ia tokotoru e mea nei kua kore e rongo i te haumarutanga i te kāinga, ā, he tokorua i ia tokotoru kua pūrongotia te pāpōuri me ngā whakaaro whakamomori.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Ihorangi Reweti-Peters shared his experience of living under the care of Oranga Tamariki at a post-Budget breakfast in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, more than one in 10 rainbow and takatāpui young people involved with Oranga Tamariki said they didn't have stable housing and nearly half said their families didn’t have enough money for food.

Waihoki, koni atu i te kotahi i ia 10 ngā rangatahi kahukura, takatāpui hoki e whai wāhi nei ki Oranga Tamariki kua kī mai kāore i a rātou tētahi whare tau, ā, kua tata haurua hoki i kī mai kāore i rawaka te pūtea e hokona ai te kai.

The survey was based on responses from 7721 Year 9 to 13 students in 49 secondary schools, including four kura kaupapa Māori in the Auckland, Northland and Waikato regions.

E tūāpapatia nei te uiui e ngā uruparenga 7721 a ngā Tau 9 ki te 13, ki ngā kura tuarua e 49, tae rā anō ki ngā kura kaupapa Māori ki ngā rohe Tāmaki, Te Tai Tokerau, me Waikato.

The findings reflected international data where young rainbow and takatāpui people were over-represented in care, Besley said.

E hāngai ana ēnei hua ki ngā raraunga ā-ao, te kitenga ake i te rangatahi kahukura, takatāpui hoki ki ngā nōhanga manaakitanga, e ai ki a Besley.

It was often due to rejection or abuse when they came out to parents and whānau, she said. It was particularly the case for transgender youth, which the report also reflected, with high rates of Oranga Tamariki involvement for gender-diverse young people compared with other young people.

I te nuinga o te wā kua pēnā nō te whakareretanga, te whakamanioro rānei, i te whakapuaki atu ki ngā mātua me ngā whānau, hei tāna. Ina koa, i pēnā ai ki ngā rangatahi irawhiti, i kitea ai hoki tēnei ki te pūrongo, ka mutu, he pāpātanga rahi ake o te hunga irahuhua i tērā o te rangatahi kē atu.

SUPPLIED InsideOUT managing director Tabby Besley, says the data is unsurprising but will be important for advocacy work and future policy and training work at Oranga Tamariki. / E ai ki te kaihautū matu o InsideOUT, a Tabby Besley, kua kore e ohorere i ngā raraunga, heoti e hirahira ana ki ngā mahi hapahapai me ngā kaupapa here, ngā whakangungu hoki haere ake nei ki Oranga Tamariki.

Besley said the report highlighted the importance of education and support required for parents and whānau for intervention, so young people didn’t require care. It also highlighted the need for training and a reviewing of processes at Oranga Tamariki to support rainbow, and in particular, takatāpui youth.

I kī a Besley, i whakanui te pūrongo i te hirahira o te mātauranga me te tautoko e matea nei e ngā mātua me ngā whānau mō te wānanga e kore ai e mate te rangatahi ki te whai manaakitanga anō. Tārake ana te kite hoki i te hiahia ki ngā pūnaha whakangungu, arotake hoki ki Oranga Tamariki e tautokona ai te rangatahi kahukura, ina koa te takatāpui.

Terry Fleming, one of the researchers and associate professor in population health at Victoria University of Wellington, said the data reflected the challenges for this group of young people on “multiple fronts”.

Hei tā Terry Fleming, tētahi o ngā kairangahau, tētahi ahorei tautoko hoki o te hauora taupori ki Te Herenga Waka, ko tā te raraunga nei he whakaataata i ngā wero o tēnei hunga rangatahi i ngā “tini horopaki”.

“It’s all of our job in making sure that young people are welcome and wanted and included, and that their basic rights are met,” Fleming said.

“Nō tātou katoa te haepapa e arohaina ai, e hiahiatia ai te hunga rangatahi, e tutuki ai hoki ngā motika noa,” tā Fleming.

“You want to acknowledge the major challenges without painting them as absolutely hopeless and not having any strengths because there are strengths.”

“E hiahia ana koe kia whaiwāhi atu ki ngā wero nui engari kia kaua tonu e kīia nei kua koretake, kua ngoikore rānei, i te mea he kaha kē atu ōna.”

Supplied Terry Fleming, one of the researchers of the report and associate professor in population health at Victoria University of Wellington says services for young people needs to be more inclusive. / Hei tā Terry Fleming, tētahi o ngā kairangahau o te pūrongo, tētahi ahorei tautoko hoki o te hauora taupori ki Te Herenga Waka, me kotahi ake ngā ratonga rangatahi.

Fleming said the high rates of community involvement by rainbow and takatāpui youth was positive, where more than six in every 10 reported helping others in their school or community.

I kī a Fleming, he mea ngākaupai te pāpātanga rahi o te nōhanga ā-hapori a ngā rangatahi kahukura, takatāpui hoki, he kitenga atu nō te koni atu i te ono i ia 10 e āwhina nei i ētahi atu i te kura, te hapori rānei.

However, Besley said the high community engagement was also a reflection of the extra burden put on the young people who worked harder in order to better the lives of next generations.

Heoti, i kī hoki a Besley, ko te hohenga ake ā-hapori te whakatinanatanga o te wahanga kē atu e pīkaungia nei e te rangatahi i kaha mahi e pai ake ai tōna ao, me tō ngā uri whakaheke.

Fleming said it was important all services for young people were created on the assumption that there would be youth from various minority groups.

Hei tā Fleming, he mea nui te waihanga i ngā ratonga rangatahi me te whakapae ka nōhia atu e ngā rangatahi nō ngā tini iwi tokoiti.

“We can’t just assume people are straight until proven otherwise, we have to have an inclusive way of operating and knowing that some people using any service or in any community will be rainbow and takatāpui.”

“Tē oti i a mātou te whakapae kua taearo te tangata tae noa ki te whakahēnga, e matea nei tētahi pūnaha whakakotahi e tātou, me mōhio hoki he tāngata kahukura, takatāpui hoki ka whakamahia ēnei ratonga katoa.”

It included using inclusive language, not making assumptions about partners, as well as sexual and gender identities.

I tae rā anō ki te reo whakakotahi, me te kore whakapae mō te hoa rangatira, waihoki ngā tuakiri ā-ira, ā-aha atu rānei.

“We need to be having comprehensive, inclusive, mana-enhancing approaches where having diverse identities is welcome and normal.”

“Me whai rautaki e whānui ana, e whakakotahi ana, e whakamana ana hoki e rāhiri ai, e māori ai hoki te tuakiri whakaehu.”

Kiri Alexander, Oranga Tamariki general manager practice, said it recognised and acknowledged the report findings and while they had made some “recent improvements in guidance for social workers, we still have more to do”.

I kī a Kiri Alexander, tētahi kaiwhakahaere matua ki Oranga Tamariki, i whakamanahia ngā hua pūrongo e tēnei, ā, ahakoa he kua “whakawhanake inātata nei i te aratakinga mō te tauwhiro, he nui tonu ngā mahi ā mātou.”

Alexander said it would work alongside rainbow communities and use the insights of the report to understand how it could better support and respond to their specific needs.

Hei tā Alexander, ka mahi taki ngā hapori kahukura, ka whakamahia hoki ngā kitenga a te pūrongo e mārama ake ai ki tā rātou e taea nei e tautokona ake ai, e uruparengia ai hoki ngā hiahiatanga whāiti.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

