Police are appealing to the public to help locate 80-year-old Gaynor Fleet who has been reported missing from Methven.

A Canterbury woman remains missing after four days of “extensive” searching.

Gaynor Fleet, 80, was last seen about 10.50am on Wednesday in Lochhead Cres, Methven driving a sky blue coloured Suzuki SX4.

A police spokesperson confirmed Fleet’s car was found on Friday night near a beach in Ashburton thanks to information from the public.

“Extensive searches have been conducted in the area surrounding, but unfortunately [there is] no sign of Gaynor,” the spokesperson said.

“There will be some further searches next week but not likely as extensive.”

Fleet is about 170cm tall, of slim build and wearing a blue crew neck jersey, grey pants and possibly blue shoes.

“Her family and police are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact police immediately.”

Fleet’s family declined to comment on Sunday morning.