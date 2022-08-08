Guadalcanal troops remembered, defence minister in talks with US and Solomons

John Koloni and Nelma Ane’s fathers, Eroni Kumana and Biuku Gasa, saved former US President JFK Kennedy during the Pacific war in 1943.

The lives of those that fought in the 1942 Guadalcanal battle in the Solomon Islands have been remembered in the 80th anniversary commemorations in Honiara on Sunday.

Wreaths were laid throughout the day to remember the lives of American, Australian, New Zealand, Fijian, Japanese and Solomon Islands troops that fought in the five-month campaign.

However, it was the meeting between Caroline Kennedy with the children of the two men that saved her father during the war in the Pacific that moved everyone.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Caroline Kennedy presented John Koloni and Nelma Ane with medals.

Kennedy, America’s ambassador to Australia and daughter of former American president John F Kennedy, came face to face John Koloni, the son of Eroni Kumana, and Nelma Ane, daughter of Biuku Gasa.

She presented the pair and others with medals, for supporting the Australian World War II coast watcher presence in the Solomon Islands.

1 NEWS 1News Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver offered her analysis ahead of the US Vice President's historic speech.

Kumana and Gasa encountered JFK, then a 26-year-old naval officer, and his crew in 1943 when JFK's boat was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer.

JFK led his remaining 10 crew members in a week-long fight for survival, swimming to a series of tiny deserted islands.

Kumana and Gasa took a message from JFK written on a coconut husk to the nearest Allied base 35 miles away, which had them rescued.

Caroline Kennedy also presented Koloni and Ane with a replica of the coconut husk, and shared an emotional moment with the two.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff The Guadalcanal 80th anniversary is being commemorated in Honiara this weekend.

“I’m honoured and proud of my dad, and I’m happy to receive on behalf of him. I wish he was here to receive this medal,” Koloni said.

Sunday’s anniversary commemoration started with a dawn service organised by the US Embassy at Skyline Ridge, then followed by services by the Solomon’s Scouts and Coast Watchers, Japan Embassy at Mt Austin and a special church service at Holy Cross Cathedral.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Victoria Cross war hero Willie Apiata visited the Vilu War Memorial Museum with defence minister Peeni Henare.

New Zealand defence minister Peeni Henare took a time out during the day to travel to Vilu, a 45-minute drive from the capital, to visit the War Memorial Museum.

The carcasses of old planes, along with ammunition shells and old pictures littered the field, a remembrance of the Guadalcanal campaign that killed more than 25,000 troops from both sides.

“It’s truly a special opportunity to reflect and remember those who served here on both sides,” Henare said.

“What I’ve found extremely humbling too is the recognition that’s been acknowledged here for the people of the Solomon Islands, not just for those that came here to fight but also the recognition of the Solomon Islands people in the outlying islands – and I think that is very special.”

Torika Tokalau/Stuff US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy and US deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Henare later met with US deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to continue conversations about shared interest in the Pacific.

“America has been good with us, in identifying that New Zealand has a special relationship with the Pacific, and we all want to utilise our strengths here and offer what I believe is ours, which is our relationship.”

He will meet with his Solomon Islands counterpart, defence minister Anthony Veke, on Monday.

Henare said maritime security would be at the top of their discussions, along with a working plan, which he said both officials were working to set up.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Henare visited the war memorial museum with members of the New Zealand Defence Force.

“I am happy with how it’s tracking and the reason I say this is after my meeting with Minister Veke in Singapore, the Prime Minister attended the Pacific Island Forum [PIF] and met with delegates there and now this is a continuation of this ongoing discussion.

“Of course we can’t delay, there’s clearly a pressing need for us to all be working together for the security of the Pacific.”

Henare maintained New Zealand’s stance was for a peaceful and prosperous Pacific.

“New Zealand can’t do it alone but what we’ve made clear to our Australian friends, and indeed I met with some of our American friends in recent weeks, that NZ see ourselves having a special relationship with not just the Solomon Islands but other islands of the Pacific – because we are of the Pacific.

“Our [work] has to be the people of Solomon Islands-led, it has to be what’s best for them. Our job is to simply to support.”