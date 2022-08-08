85-year-old message in a bottle found inside concrete in 'fluke discovery'

The bottle was inside the concrete of the war memorial’s base.

Folk tales would have you believe a message in a bottle should wash up on the beach after years at sea, but in Christchurch an 85-year-old bottle has been found encased in a concrete memorial, completely by chance.

The glass bottle containing a note was found inside the concrete core of the Citizens’ War Memorial

when it was dismantled and moved from Cathedral Square last year.

The note contained the names of the original stonemasons who worked on the memorial. It is dated February 1937.

The Christchurch City Council announced the find on Monday morning, with the head of vertical capital delivery, Brent Smith, describing it as a “fluke discovery”.

“The contractor was working on dismantling the concrete core of the memorial when a big chunk of concrete broke off, revealing the glass bottle,” Smith said. “If the concrete had not broken in that exact spot, we would never have found it.”

CCC Newsline/Supplied This note was found inside the bottle, which had been encased in concrete for 85 years.

After its discovery, the bottle was given to a team of conservators at Canterbury Museum, who tried to access the note.

Some moisture had seeped into the bottle, so they had to wait several weeks for the paper to dry out before it could properly be extracted.

“The note is a bit worse for wear,

but it is an amazing link to the past that could easily have laid undiscovered,’’ Smith said.

Despite some disintegration, the names of the five stonemasons who worked on the memorial and the note’s date remain visible.

Smith said the note showed the stonemasons were very proud to build the memorial and wanted their role remembered.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The Citizen's War Memorial removal begins with the lifting of a bronze piece, less than a week before Anzac Day.

“I am delighted that 85 years on we have recovered the note they hid and can publicly acknowledge them for their skilled workmanship,” Smith said.

Goldfield Stone stonemason Regan Shanks said the note’s discovery was a reminder of “the rich history and tradition we’re helping to preserve.”

“It is humbling to be working on such an important memorial."

The Citizens’ War Memorial, built in 1937, commemorates people who lost their lives in World War 1.

It was deconstructed in 2021 to be restored and moved to a new spot in Cathedral Sq, about 50m from where it used to stand.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Christchurch’s Citizens’ War Memorial is being restored, before moving to a new spot in Cathedral Square.

The council hopes to have the memorial rebuilt in time for Armistice Day commemorations on November 11.

It will look exactly as it originally did, but the restoration work will strengthen its internal structure.

Smith said there were plans to insert a time capsule underneath the restored memorial. The capsule would likely contain a photograph of the stonemasons' note, he said.