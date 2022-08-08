Body found downstream from site where man went missing

Mikhail Buchanan drowned at Mariua Falls. Police cannot confirm if his was the body found on the West Coast.

A body has been recovered from a West Coast beach, downstream from where a man went missing at the end of June.

A police spokesperson told Stuff they were alerted to the body about 4.30pm on Sunday, and had since begun an autopsy and formal identification process.

The body was found just over 100 kilometres downstream from Maruia Falls, near Murchison, where Mikhail Buchanan, 26, went missing on June 24.

Buchanan and his cousin, an experienced white water kayaking instructor, had jumped into the water during a break from their drive to Christchurch.

The cousin tried to warn Buchanan not to jump, as the water was too swift, but was too late.

Buchanan, also known as Mikhail Anderson, was last seen in the water. A team of divers had so far been unsuccessful in attempts to recover his body.

“We are aware of commentary around Mikhail Buchanan... Until we complete the formal identification process we are unable to confirm the identity of the body,” a police spokesperson said.

It is believed the body was found by a person out walking in the area.