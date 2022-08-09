Ex-mayor takes New Plymouth council to court over apartment consent

A version of the BOON-designed apartment which is currently at the centre of an Environment Court hearing, after an independent commissioner knocked back the necessary resource consent last year. (File image)

An ex-mayor of New Plymouth is taking the council he once presided over to court after it rejected his proposal to build a five-bedroom apartment atop a notable seaside property he owns with his wife.

Peter Tennent, who was the city’s mayor between 2001-2010, and his wife, Rosemary, are directors of Regina Properties Ltd, which applied to the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) for a land use resource consent to add to the GQ building on Dawson St.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff How the GQ building currently looks.

The three-storey site, along the city’s Coastal Walkway, was leased to law firm Govett Quilliam until 2019.

The Tennents want to add another storey, and an extension to the south, which would take the building’s height to 15.4m.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth hotelier and former mayor Peter Tennent, and his wife Rosemary, are the directors of Regina Properties Ltd and are taking the council to court after it refused to grant resource consent over their apartment plan. (File photo)

The permitted height is 10 metres, although the GQ building, erected in the 1990s, is already 1.7m taller than that.

NPDC turned down the resource consent application, and now the Tennents, owners of the Devon Hotel, are challenging the decision in the Environment Court.

Fourteen people, many of them living in nearby apartments, are opposed to the consent being granted.

Key concerns are the impact on views, increased shading, and how the proposed build, in terms of height, would be out of character with the area.

The resource consent was denied for many of those same reasons, including that it would decrease the quality of the environment for nearby residents.

On Tuesday, Stephen Quinn, who is acting for Regina Properties, told the court there were seven dwellings in the surrounds taller than 10m, and the area was highly varied in terms of the buildings there.

Quinn said the design had been revised to reduce any impact on neighbours, but later stated there was “no legal right to a view”.

The only way to legally guarantee a view was to buy the property next door, he said.

Architect Murali Bhaskar, who was hired by the Tennents to draft the design plan, also gave evidence.

The court heard he had worked on the project for two years, and would continue should the resource consent be granted.

Susan Hughes QC, who represents a group of residents, submitted to Bhaskar that he was not impartial in terms of providing evidence, as it gave him a way to “justify” his advice and “preserve future work stream”.

“In short, you have skin in the game,” she put to Bhaskar.

She then asked whether the neighbours had been visited by the architect's team in the design phase.

Bhaskar said while he could not confirm the details, he believed all the affected neighbours had been contacted about the proposed redevelopment.

One of the neighbouring properties is the 32m high Richmond Estate apartment block.

Sarah Ongley, who also represents residents, said the independent commissioner had pointed out in his ruling that the Richmond Estate, which has 15 apartments, should not be relied on to approve other over-height buildings.

This point was agreed on by Judge Brian Dwyer, who along with independent commissioner Anne Leijnen, is presiding over the appeal.

“It’s the classic case of environmental creep if you use one to justify another,” the judge said.

In her evidence, affected resident Diane MacArthur said their main living area got the morning and afternoon sun, but if the apartment was built it would have a “very dominant” effect on her home.

She said it would create a “dark gloomy” atmosphere to live in.

The hearing related to the Tennents’ appeal continues on Wednesday.

The quest to build apartments on the stretch of waterfront has been thwarted in the past.

In January 2011, dentist Rob Bristow's plan for a 23m high, seven-storey luxury block was scuppered when an independent commissioner refused to grant consent.