Owner of dogs that killed Northland man 'absolutely distraught'

The family of a mauled 69-year-old man says he was attacked by his friend’s dogs.

The man who owned the dogs that killed a 69-year-old in the Northland town of Panguru is cooperating with police.

The man was “absolutely distraught” when he found Neville Thomson dead on the property on Thursday, detective senior sergeant Mark Dalzell​ said.

“It was a very confronting situation for him ... a horror situation.”

A post-mortem investigation on Saturday confirmed Thomson died from injuries consistent with a dog attack.

Thomson’s daughter, Nataria Moore, earlier told 1 News her father was attacked by dogs that belonged to a friend who had been staying with him.

Thomson tried to protect his two dogs by keeping them locked inside, she said.

Google Maps Neville Thomson died after the dog attack on his property on Puketawa Rd near Panguru in the Far North, where a fourth dog has been spotted.

Dalzell said the dogs involved in the attack were a large mixed breed, possibly bulldogs or mastiff crosses.

He confirmed there was no evidence Thomson’s own dogs were involved in the attack.

Far North District Council said a neapolitan mastiff cross had been cleared by police to be released back to the man’s family.

Council district services general manager Dr Dean Myburgh said the dog was impounded on Thursday but has been released to the family with the appropriate registration and address details.

Dave Thomas/Stuff A neapolitan mastiff cross, a similar breed to this, has been released from the pound to Thomson’s family. (File photo)

The council found about 25 dogs on the property, including some that were young puppies. None were registered to the address.

Myburgh said police were working through details of dog ownership as part of their investigation and the council was helping where it could.

Dalzell said the man who owned the dogs involved in the attack was cooperating with police and had already provided a statement.

He was unsure if the man would face charges at the end of police’s investigation.

“It’s not something that happens every day so it’s something that we grapple with.

“We would have to seek a legal opinion if we thought it [charges] were justified once all the investigations are concluded.”

Dalzell said police extended sympathies to the family and everyone involved.

“It’s a terrible thing to have happened.”

Meanwhile, three dogs that escaped from the property on Thursday were destroyed by police – two on Friday and one the following day.

However, another dog – a female mastiff – was seen at the property on Monday morning.

Myburgh said it was not known whether the dog was involved in the attack on Thomson but animal management officers were travelling to the property on Monday afternoon to capture the dog.

If they could not catch it, they would set a trap for it.

Locals previously described Thomson as “kind and generous” and someone who looked after his dogs.

Thomson will be farewelled in a service on Tuesday, Moore posted on the family’s Givealittle page, calling him a beloved dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and mate.

Thomson was a descendant of the McLeod Clan, from Donvaggan Castle in the Isle of Skye, and he upheld his clan’s motto of “hold fast”, she said.