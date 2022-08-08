Health and Disability Commission: SDHB should apologise for 'inadequate' care of patient

A man under the care of the SDHB had low blood pressure that remained untreated, his urine was not tested and staff had difficulty finding his observation chart, the Health and Disability Commission says.

The Southern District Health Board should apologise to the family of a man aged in his 70s who received inadequate hospital care, the deputy Health and Disability commissioner recommends.

The man had a fever and high temperatures so blood tests and chest and back x-rays were taken, and he was admitted to the orthopaedic department, a commission report says.

However, due to a lack of beds in the ward of the un-named public hospital, the man remained in ED overnight. He received care from both the ED and the orthopaedic department while he was "boarding" in the ED.

The man tested positive for a bacterial infection and his condition deteriorated during his night in ED.

READ MORE:

* Southern DHB missed cancer diagnosis despite seven trips to ED

* Retirement village fails man with broken femur: H&D commission

* Man died after lung lesion detected but cancer left untreated



He had low blood pressure that remained untreated, his urine was not tested and staff had difficulty finding the man’s observation chart, says the decision of Deborah James, deputy Health and Disability Commissioner.

James found the collaboration and escalation of care between the ED staff and the orthopaedic department was inadequate, and said there was confusion between the two departments as to who was responsible for the man’s care.

When a patient was being seen by different teams during a hospital admission, it was essential clear and effective communication occurred between those teams, she said.

“SDHB should have in place formal policies and processes to optimise care. It is SDHB’s responsibility to provide clear guidelines to its staff and ensure they understand the areas of clinical presentation for which they are responsible for.”

In her decision, James acknowledged the challenging environment and overloaded hospital system at the time, and considered the delays in treating the man’s low blood pressure were likely the result of a "dysfunctional/overloaded" hospital system, and therefore was a systemic rather than an individual issue.

She believed the care failures could be attributed to the man’s prolonged stay in the ED.

“This amounts to a service delivery failure for which SDHB is responsible.”

James also made adverse comment about one of the orthopaedic doctors who cared for the man.

“The doctor’s failure to note the man’s vital signs was a missed opportunity to recognise his persistently low blood pressure and to treat it. The doctor should have taken further action to locate the man’s observation chart and assess his vital signs.”

Following its own review of the case, the SDHB introduced a new national observations chart as part of the Health Quality & Safety Commission’s deteriorating patient programme, James’ decision says.

A patient flow taskforce has been established to implement safer principles across inpatient wards, to strengthen current reporting metrics, and support services to find ways patient flow can be improved.

The SDHB also plans to establish a working group to implement an escalation plan for the public hospital. Approval has also been given to increase nursing staff.

James recommended SDHB provide an apology to the family for the services provided to the man, and provide the Health and Disability Commission with an update on the implementation of the escalation plan for the hospital, and develop a formal policy and procedures to define responsibilities between different teams and manage risks.

She also recommended the SDHB review its current system for storing observation charts in ED, and provide training to staff on the importance of assessing a patient’s vital signs, recognition of critical illness and symptoms of septic shock, and the escalation of care and coordination between departments.

The case relates to a complaint made to commission in 2019. The man has since died.