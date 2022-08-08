More chilly weather in store for Kiwis as 'coldest week of the year' looms

Snow coats the landscape in Springfield, Canterbury, as the region can expect more of the same for the next few days.

Bitter low temperatures are being forecast over the next few days, with MetService warning the country should prepare for “possibly the coldest week of the year”.

On Monday, heavy snow continued to fall on much of inland Canterbury and southern Marlborough, while strong southerly and southeasterly winds through the Cook Straitbuffeted coastal areas of Wellington, Marlborough and the West Coast.

A heavy rain warning is in place for eastern Wellington hills and the Wairarapa ranges until 7am Tuesday.A heavy snow warning is in place for southern Marlborough and inland Canterbury above 300 metres, with up to 12cm of snow expected to fall in those areas.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the country was in line for “possibly the coldest week of the year”, particularly in sheltered inland areas down south.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Heavy rain, severe gales for south and central areas, heat continues for eastern North Island

* Aurora Australis follows cold front in the south

* Weather: Heavy snow risk for central areas, damaging swells, freezing level starts rising in far south



MetService More snow is expected Monday afternoon and there are road snowfall warnings in place for the Lewis, Arthurs, Lindis and Porters passes.

“The weather’s looking to be quite settled in places but it does come with some bitter, cold winter temperatures in the low single digits and with overnight frosts,” Corrigan said.

The cold temperatures will linger down south after snow falls on Monday and Tuesday and the North Island “gets a taste” later in the week with cold overnight temperatures and frosts.

The majority of the country is unlikely to exceed 10C for much of the week.

Supplied/Stuff Alex Fort, left, and Carolyn Harmon, right, enjoying the wintery blast at Hanmer Springs on Monday.

Parts of Central Otago can expect temperatures to dip as low as -4C to -6C overnight on Tuesday night and are unlikely to rise above 5C during the day.

Coastal Canterbury and Otago are marginally warmer, with highs of 7C for the next two days – but still likely to remain below 10C for the rest of the week.

Corrigan said clear conditions would make snow unlikely later in the week, but snow on the ground was part of the reason why “temperatures [will remain] so cold in those places”.

The North Island can expect rain in the east, south and north until Thursday when showers will continue to fall on eastern and southern areas, clearing to partially cloudy in the south on Friday.

George Empson/Supplied A waxeye gets a good look at snowflakes falling in George Empson's garden on Monday morning.

Down south, snow will continue to fall in the Canterbury high country and near the foothills as well as above 500m in the Kaikōura region on Tuesday.

A few morning showers should fall on Buller and Nelson on Tuesday morning but remain mainly fine elsewhere on Tuesday, MetService forecasts.

Midweek will see mainly fine conditions in the South Island with a few showers about coastal Marlborough on Wednesday and the east coast on Thursday.

On Friday, snow will develop in southern parts of the South Island above 500m. The Chatham Islands will see periods of rain easing to showers on Thursday and Friday.