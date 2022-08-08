Three charged with murder of 23-year-old Taranaki father

Search warrants were completed at several New Plymouth addresses on Monday, leading to the arrests. (File photo)

Three people – two men and a youth – have been charged with the murder of Taranaki father Rei Marshall.

Police executed a number of search warrants at New Plymouth addresses on Monday, and three males were arrested.

The accused are aged 26, 25 and 16, and have gang connections. Police would not comment on who the group were affiliated with.

The trio will appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.

Marshall, 23, died on August 3, after being taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The alleged gang connection to the August 3 death of Rei Marshall could explain why armed officers were present at South Rd last week. (File Photo)

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said Marshall’s family were pleased arrests had been made so quickly.

Matuku said the investigation continued and police were seeking sightings of two vehicles connected to the case.

The first is a grey or silver 2005 Mazda Axela hatchback, which had a damaged front driver’s side headlight. Sightings of this car in the Blagdon area of New Plymouth between Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 about 5.30pm are sought.

The other car is a smaller hatchback, possibly blue in colour and a 2010 model, seen in the vicinity of 100 South Rd on August 3 about 6pm.

Police urge anyone with information about either vehicle to call its dedicated phone line on 0800 287 453.