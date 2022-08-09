Man charged with murder makes court appearance after woman found dead in Cambridge

Police arrested the man in Te Aroha on Monday after a morning of heavy police presence in the eastern Waikato town.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Cambridge.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in Te Aroha just before 1.30pm on Monday after a manhunt throughout the morning.

He appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday, facing a single charge of murder.

He was granted interim suppression of his name and all identifying details and remanded to a secure unit at Waikato Hospital to undergo a psychological assessment.

The man, who was represented in court by lawyer James Buckle, will next appear in the High Court on August 23.

Court documents state the man is of "unknown" abode.

The name of the victim was also suppressed by Community Magistrate Terry Bourke.

Emergency services were first alerted to the incident at about 1.20am on Monday, when they were called to a Richmond St, Cambridge, home and found a woman dead.

Early on Monday morning, a vehicle had been abandoned in Te Aroha with four flat tyres on the corner of Kenrick St and Stanley Ave

Residents had been told there would be an increased police presence, warned not to pick up hitchhikers, and asked to report any suspicious behaviour to police immediately.

Meanwhile, outside the house in Cambridge, an old grey hatchback was parked on an angle inside a cordon.

A section of the road was taped off, with only four houses inside and a handful of police officers, some armed, standing around.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police investigating the Cambridge house the woman was found dead in

A woman who lives next door to the cordon said she opened her curtains at 7am to see armed police outside.

She hadn't really seen the new renters in the seven or so months since they moved in.

Another resident said the neighbourhood was normally safe and quiet and the incident made her “sick to her stomach”.