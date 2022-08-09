Person aboard Wellington's famous Sealion walks off as it sinks

Harbour master Grant Nalder talks about the sinking of the Sealion vessel in Wellington.

A person aboard Wellington’s famous Sealion walked off, leaving his possessions behind, as it sank in the harbour on Monday night.

John Tulloch, a spokesperson for CentrePort, said the Sealion, officially known as Ground Zero, went down between 8.15pm-9pm. CentrePort acts as a steward at Glasgow Wharf where the 100-tonne launch was berthed.

By Tuesday morning, all that was left above water was the top of the vessel's mast.

There had been an issue with the pumps, which had been working around the clock removing water from about a dozen leaks, Harbourmaster Grant Nalder said.

“The boat has been taking on water for a while,” Nalder said. “[We] definitely didn't want it to end up on the bottom, it's very unfortunate, it just makes whatever is going to happen next more difficult.”

Nalder said one person onboard managed to walk off just before it sunk, but their possessions had been left behind.

Stuff A small part of the Sealion's mast remained above water on Tuesday morning.

The launch, which was not currently seaworthy, was berthed at Glasgow Wharf last year after Wellington City Council decided not to renew its mooring contract.

Prior to its move, it had been moored near the northern end of Queens Wharf in the central city for almost two decades.

In January, rooms on the lower deck of the privately-owned ship were advertised for $200 a week on Trade Me, amid a rental crisis in the city.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Sealion before it sunk. (File photo).

At the time, Nelson-based owner Selwyn Findley​ said wharf management had given him a six-month ultimatum to make repairs, and sail on.

“They won’t say so in as many words, but they want the boat gone,” Findley said.

Repairs were estimated to cost $20,000 and Findley said in January he couldn’t afford to do the work.

The boat sank during a stormy night in Wellington, which also saw a flurry of slips and downed trees across the region.