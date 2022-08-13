A purrfect 10: Meet Tilly, the 11kg obese cat embarking on a weight loss journey

Tilly weighs 11kg, and was so large a vet could not find her heartbeat.

Debby Foster was surprised to see two people carrying a cat carrier into Cat Rescue Dunedin. She soon found out why.

Inside the carrier was Tilly, an 11.6kg behemoth.

When Foster took her to the vet the following day, she couldn’t lift the cat carrier with one hand.

Tilly was so large she struggled to clean herself and her rear was covered in dags. Her body fat prevented the vet from detecting her heartbeat.

READ MORE:

* Cat rescue charity hit with $22,500 vet bill in a single month

* If you own a cat, you'll want a cat patio

* Stray cat charity at maximum capacity thanks to kitten season



“She was the largest cat our vet has ever seen,” said Foster.

The vet used a chart numbered one (too thin) to nine (too fat) to determine her body shape.

“She was a ten. Every girl wants to be a ten.”

Tilly had been cared for by an elderly woman, but was surrendered in recent weeks after she kept getting under her owner’s feet and became a fall risk. The feline was on weight management food when she arrived.

Edith Leigh Photography/Supplied Tilly with Brenna Gould of Cat Rescue Dunedin.

Since then, Tilly has gone on a weight loss journey and lost just over 500g – the equivalent of a block of butter.

Tilly had originally been adopted from the SPCA, weighing 6.9kg in 2020. Her notes from the time showed the vet recommended she shed 2kg – instead she almost doubled in weight.

“She must have been overeating, possibly some human food, we suspect,” said Brenna Gould, a Cat Rescue Dunedin vet nurse.

Cats with a regular frame like Tilly’s should weigh about 5kg, said Gould.

“I can quite confidently say she is double of what she needs to weigh,” she said.

“People’s idea of a healthy looking pet isn’t a healthy pet – generally, we keep them overweight... You need to see more of a waist, you need to feel the ribs.”

Foster tried to source a harness to see if she could take Tilly for some much-needed exercise, but cat harnesses were too small, and the dog harnesses too heavy.

“She must be a relatively small-boned cat under all of that.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Tilly, the 11kg cat, will be staying at Cat Rescue Dunedin until she has managed to shed a few kilos.

After Tilly initially shed weight since being at the Caversham-based charity, she put on weight again when her meals were increased by 5g. The increase was quickly stopped, and she now enjoys one wet food pouch and one ration of dry food each day.

It is important her weight-loss occurs gradually as she faces potential health issues, including diabetes and arthritis.

“She is surprisingly agile given how fat she is,” Gould said.

“She is determined, but she has a fat cat waddle.”

Edith Leigh/Edith Leigh Photography Brenna Gould of Cat Rescue Dunedin says Tilly loves all the cuddles and attention she gets at the centre.

Foster said Cat Rescue Dunedin planned to keep her at the premises until her diet was sorted and she has reduced her weight.

The charity offered supportive adoption, which means they cover vet bills or specialist food for some adopted cats.

“With Tilly the condition would be that we would have a lot of input into what she is eating and what she is doing... and keep her weighed all the time.”

Despite the challenges she faced, Tilly “just loves all the cuddles and attention”.

That attention is expected to increase as her weight loss journey is documented by Cat Rescue Dunedin.

Tilly is not the first feline making headlines for their heftiness. In 2012 Stuff reported on the super-sized cat, Meow, of Sante Fe, tipping the scales at 18.1kg.

And in 2020, Wellington’s own Mog Mog weighed in at 10.4kg.