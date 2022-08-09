Defence minister stranded in Solomon Islands as Hercules breaks down

A Hercules has broken down in Vanuatu, while on its way to bring back Defence Minister Peeni Henare from the Solomon Islands. (File photo)

Defence Minister Peeni Henare and a 30-member Kiwi delegation are stranded in the Solomon Islands after a military plane which was supposed to fly them back to New Zealand broke down in Vanuatu.

The minister led a delegation to Honiara for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Guadalcanal battle.

Henare flew to the Solomon Islands on the C-130 Hercules on Saturday, with secretary of defence Andrew Bridgman, Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour, Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata, members of the defence force and senior officials.

Members of New Zealand’s media were also a part of the delegation.

The Hercules was supposed to fly the contingent back on Tuesday, at 11am local time.

DAVID UNWIN Exercise Skytrain, using a C-130 Hercules, is designed to provide a range of flight training involving pallet drops into drop zones over challenging terrain where access is limited.

Officials confirmed the military aircraft had broken down in Vanuatu and would not be able to make the trip to Honiara.

A second military aircraft, likely to be a Royal New Zealand Airforce Boeing 757, was expected to fly from New Zealand to take the contingent back.

The 80th anniversary commemorations was marred by a stabbing on Monday, when a Japanese military man was attacked by a local during a memorial service at Battle Ridge.

The local man tackled the military member to the ground and stabbed him with a pair of scissors.

A Japanese official confirmed the military member had a stab wound to the right side of his neck: “He’s OK, there’s a bit of blood, but he’s OK,” he said.

Guests at the event, hosted by the Solomon Islands’ Tourism Ministry, included Henare, United States deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Japan’s defence minister Makoto Oniki and Solomon Islands tourism minister Bartholomew Parapolo.

The attack happened right beside Henare, who was seated towards the end of the front row.

Henare said it was unfortunate that it happened.

“At no point in time did I feel threatened. I hope both people who were involved in that get the care and treatment they might need for the immediate, but I understand there might be some other challenges there,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate and for me, my reflection is that it hasn’t distracted from what I believe to have been a really special time to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Guadalcanal across all the memorials we have been.”